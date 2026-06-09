Mountain Park Media Launches 'Men Suffer in Silence' PSA Inspired by Acclaimed Feature Film ‘Life of Mike’

National Men's Health Month Campaign Encourages Conversations Around Suicide Awareness, Emotional Wellness and Mental Health Among Men

Through 'Life of Mike' and the 'Men Suffer in Silence' PSA, we hope to encourage honest conversations, promote healing and remind people that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.” — Derick Halliman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Men's Health Month, Mountain Park Media has launched "Men Suffer in Silence," a public service awareness initiative inspired by the feature film, Life of Mike, which will make its digital premiere on MPM Max on Patreon on June 19 (Juneteenth).

The campaign aims to spark meaningful conversations about the emotional and mental health challenges many men face but often struggle to discuss openly. Through a series of PSA messages and a community conversation, "Men Suffer in Silence" encourages men, families and communities to break the stigma surrounding mental health, depression, grief and suicide awareness.

The initiative was inspired by Life of Mike, a powerful drama that explores the devastating emotional aftermath of a father's suicide and its lasting impact on his son and family. Following theatrical releases in Atlanta, New York City and London in 2025, the film will now be available to audiences worldwide through its Juneteenth digital debut on Patreon.

As part of the campaign, Mountain Park Media has partnered with the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) for a special conversation featuring Life of Mike director and producer Derick Halliman, lead actor Miko Defoor, supporting actor Tony Evans, Sr, actor Ryan Scott and licensed clinical therapist Dr. Vaughn Gay. The discussion explores the film's themes and examines the importance of suicide awareness, emotional wellness and creating safe spaces for men to seek support.

"Too often, men are conditioned to suffer quietly," said Halliman. "Through Life of Mike and the 'Men Suffer in Silence' PSA, we hope to encourage honest conversations, promote healing and remind people that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness."

According to mental health experts, men are significantly less likely than women to seek professional mental health support, despite facing high rates of depression, anxiety and suicide. Halliman hopes the campaign will inspire audiences to recognize warning signs, check in on loved ones and engage in conversations that can save lives.

The "Men Suffer in Silence" campaign will run throughout National Men's Health Month leading up to the Juneteenth digital premiere of Life of Mike.

Life of Mike is available now for pre-order and will be available for digital download beginning June 19 on MPM Max.

For more information or to pre-order the film, visit: www.patreon.com/cw/mpmmaxtv

ABOUT ‘LIFE OF MIKE’

Mike Smith (Miko DeFoor), a thriving real estate tycoon, lives a life devoid of close friends or family. As his birthday unfolds, his wife Celeste (Shareese Ballard) makes a heartfelt attempt to show him love, setting off a chain of events that shatter his expectations. By day's end, Mike is confronted with the stark reality of who genuinely cares for him and who does not.

Learn more about Life of Mike: https://mountainparkmedia.com/life-of-mike-one-sheet

ABOUT MOUNTAIN PARK MEDIA

Mountain Park Media is a boutique film production company based in Atlanta, GA. We specialize in the development, production and sale of commercial film and television projects. We work with filmmakers and other clients along every step of the creative process to ensure their visions become reality. Mountain Park Media’s long-term goal is to extend its catalog on an international scale by producing and acquiring films and television programs that tell stories for a global audience. Visit mountainparkmedia.com for more information.

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