Speed cameras bring another layer of safety to eastern Washington work zones

Program expands just before first infraction increases from $0 to $125

SPOKANE – An important safety tool designed to protect road workers is expanding to the Spokane area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol launched the Work Zone Speed Camera Program on April 16, 2025. The program started with one camera on Interstate 5 south of Tacoma, expanded to six later in the year and will increase to 10 by July.

The cameras have been used more than 800 times at about 50 job sites. The goal of the program is to reduce speeding in active road construction, maintenance and emergency zones. Since the program began, troopers issued 77,000 infractions. About 70,000 of those were first-time warnings with no penalty. That will change in July, when first-time infractions will carry a fine.

New cameras on I-90

A paving project on I-90 near Spokane, between State Route 904 and Geiger Road, will be the first project in this area to use the cameras in its work zone. This project will reduce speeds and close lanes throughout the summer as crews replace broken and worn asphalt.

Travelers should prepare for lane reductions and closures through the summer as crews smooth a surface that hasn’t been replaced since 2012. Cameras will begin enforcement in June. While this project has been selected as the first location in central and eastern Washington, other projects will soon follow.

Program changes

In addition to more cameras, the second year of the program brings steeper penalties for first infractions. Last year, the Legislature changed the first-time infraction from $0 to $125, beginning July 1. The second and all subsequent infractions remain $248.

Early results

Early data from work zones where the camera conducted frequent enforcement shows an overall reduction in speeding. For example, on I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, more than 60% of drivers were speeding through the work zone before cameras were deployed. The percentage dropped to as low as 30% during enforcement.

A WSP trooper reviews the camera images and data for every potential infraction. If a trooper determines a violation was committed, a notice of infraction is mailed to the vehicle's registered owner within 30 days. The cameras only record speeding vehicles when work crews are present at a job site. The program's goal is not to make money; its focus remains on changing driver behavior.

“So far, about 10% of the infractions we see are repeat offenders,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste explained. “That’s more than 7,000 people who have not only received the fine, but who hopefully have heard the message – SLOW DOWN in our work zones, it will save lives.”

Dangerous conditions

The total number of work-zone-related crashes was 1,559 in 2025, a slight decrease from the year before. There was an increase in fatal collisions, from seven in 2024 to nine in 2025, according to WSDOT crash data.

“Slow down when you see a work zone – for your safety and for every person trying to do their job taking care of our roads,” Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith explained. “Protect them the way you’d want someone to protect you and your loved ones.”

Program and enforcement details

When someone receives a notice of infraction, they’re directed to the program’s website to acknowledge and potentially pay for the violation. The infractions are recorded as non-moving violations and do not affect driving records or insurance. Unpaid fines will be added to vehicle registration renewals.