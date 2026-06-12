A New 100% English Comedy Show 'OWARAI ASAKUSA' Arrives in Asakusa, Tokyo This July & September!

Key Visual by Tadanori Yokoo OWARAI ASAKUSA Chicago Performance① Chicago Performance② Chicago Performance③

Following a Massive Success at America's Legendary "The Second City"! See Authentic Sketch Comedy Performed by Japan's Top Comedians

NAGOYA, JAPAN, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new live entertainment experience tailored for international tourists is set to launch at the historic " ASAKUSA TOYOKAN "—a famous comedy theater boasting over 70 years of history located in the heart of Asakusa, one of Tokyo's premier tourist destinations.Running for 8 days from Friday, July 10th to Friday, July 17th, and for 10 days from Wednesday, September 2nd to Friday, September 11th, this fully English comedy show will feature top-tier Japanese comedians performing live at ASAKUSA TOYOKAN (Asakusa, Tokyo).Ticket Purchase Website : https://www.getyourguide.com/-t1356741?preview=U0OG0IK5TGWMYQUQXU0LSCRRM9QXIN1T Teaser Video : https://youtu.be/dXyzmpPajOU Japan prides itself on its unique comedy, boasting over 10,000 active comedians. Known locally as "OWARAI", comedy has grown into a massive industry within Japan. The country regularly hosts large-scale competitions to crown the funniest performers, drawing live audiences of over 10 million viewers annually and consistently dominating social media trending topics.For this special event, a lineup of 12 popular comedians, including national contest champions, will perform their most critically acclaimed routines, meticulously translated and performed entirely in English.This past March, the team took the stage at " The Second City " in Chicago, one of America’s most storied comedy theaters with over 60 years of history. The showcase was a massive success, with multiple performances immediately selling out and rave reviews from the audience..Chicago Performance「The Best Comedy ”OWARAI” from JAPAN in English」Chicago Performance : https://youtu.be/02qdD_6pBvc The Best Comedy 'OWARAI' from JAPAN in EnglishDon't miss this opportunity to experience "OWARAI", the next big Japanese pop culture phenomenon!［Event Overview］Title: OWARAI ASAKUSADates & Times :【July】Friday, July 10, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMSaturday, July 11, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMSunday, July 12, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMMonday, July 13, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMTuesday, July 14, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMWednesday, July 15, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMThursday, July 16, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMFriday, July 17, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM【September】Wednesday, September 2, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMThursday, September 3, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMFriday, September 4, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMSaturday, September 5, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMSunday, September 6, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMMonday, September 7, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMTuesday, September 8, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMWednesday, September 9, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMThursday, September 10, 2026: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMVenue: ASAKUSA TOYOKAN（4th Floor, 1-43-12 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan）Content: English sketch comedy show by 12 top Japanese comedians.Admission: ¥6,000 JPY (approx. $37 USD)Ticketing: https://www.getyourguide.com/-t1356741?preview=U0OG0IK5TGWMYQUQXU0LSCRRM9QXIN1T ［About OWARAI Project］Official Website: https://owarai.world/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/@owaraijapanesecomedyshow?si=THhDiYy2bguBuQvg ［Media Contact］OWARAI Project PR OfficeTel: +81-52-588-4467Email：ctvowarai@gmail.com

OWARAI ASAKUSA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.