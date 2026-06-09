U.S. Country Star, CHRIS CHITSEY, & U.K. Rising Star, BEE SMITH, Unite For Heartfelt Anthem – 'Summer Before The Fall'

Chris Chitsey Nashville Chris Chitsey Johnny Cash Shirt Marriott Cancun Welcomes Chris & Bee for Video Shoot

Chitsey has always had one of the most commanding voices in country music... it's clear why he continues to resonate with listeners across generations.” — Loretta Kim

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the biggest radio success of his remarkable career, acclaimed American country music veteran Chris Chitsey is once again making waves, this time alongside one of the United Kingdom's most exciting emerging country artists, Bee Smith . Their highly anticipated new duet, "Summer Before The Fall," delivers an emotionally charged story of lifelong friendship standing on the edge of something much deeper and is available everywhere via Clinetel Nashville Records, with distribution by SONY/The Orchard.The release follows Chitsey's record-setting run with the most successful charting release of his career and his 11th Worldwide No.1 Single, “Where Ya Been Girl.” Written by deeply-respected Nashville heavyweights Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip, two-thirds of the most successful songwriting trio in Nashville history, “The Peach Pickers,” whose combined catalog includes more than 75 No. 1 country hits.Now, Chitsey turns the page to an exciting new chapter with Bee Smith, blending transatlantic country influences with rich, emotive storytelling, “Summer Before The Fall” is poised to become one of the season’s most talked about releases. The single showcases Smith’s award-winning songwriting talents and soulful vocals, alongside Chitsey’s seasoned, chart-topping presence, creating a powerful collaboration that resonates with listeners on both sides of the Atlantic.At its core, "Summer Before The Fall" explores a question that countless listeners have faced: What happens when your lifelong best friend becomes the love of your life? That emotional crossroads serves as the foundation for a song filled with honesty, vulnerability and hope. Wrapped in contemporary country production and cinematic storytelling, the duet captures the delicate space between friendship and romance, where everything familiar suddenly feels uncertain.“There is an excitement building around this song,” says Smith. “Bringing it to life with Chris made it even more meaningful. The moment I heard his voice, I knew he was the perfect fit. I feel incredibly fortunate to have Chris and such an exceptional group of musicians contributing to this record.”The song follows two lifelong friends as they wrestle with feelings they’ve never fully acknowledged. With poignant lyrics such as "We could make a mess of this, or we could have it all" and "Let's say we look back on this as the summer before the fall," the duet paints a vivid portrait of two hearts standing at the edge of a life-changing decision."One of the things I love most about country music is its ability to tell real stories about real people," said Chitsey. "This song captures a moment everyone can relate to… that space between friendship and something more. Recording this duet with Bee was something extremely special for me and one of the highlights of my career. Her songwriting, voice and delivery bring an honesty that makes the story really come to life.”The collaboration marks a rare transatlantic pairing between two artists whose musical roots were shaped thousands of miles apart but whose artistic chemistry feels effortless. Chitsey's unmistakable Texas-bred authenticity blends seamlessly with Smith's soulful UK country sensibilities, creating a performance that transcends geography and speaks directly to the universal language of love and connection.Produced by acclaimed Nashville hitmaker D. Scott Miller, “Summer Before The Fall” delivers a modern, yet timeless country sound featuring lush instrumentation, soaring harmonies and emotionally charged performances from both artists. The recording also features some of Nashville’s most elite session musicians, whose credits include work with Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift.Further solidifying its early impact, "Summer Before The Fall" has already been named an official nominee for Vocal Event of the Year at the 2026 Josie Music Awards, an honor recognizing outstanding collaborative performances across the independent music landscape. Presented annually at Nashville's iconic Grand Ole Opry House, the Josie Music Awards celebrate excellence among independent artists from around the world. The nomination arrives ahead of the song's full promotional campaign and serves as an early testament to the remarkable vocal chemistry and emotional authenticity Chitsey and Smith bring to the recording.Adding even more excitement to an already remarkable year, Chitsey & Smith recently returned from Cancun, Mexico, where they spent a week filming the highly anticipated music video for "Summer Before The Fall." Set against the breathtaking backdrop of turquoise waters, white-sand beaches, luxury yachts, and stunning Caribbean sunsets, the video perfectly captures the song's heartfelt story of friendship, possibility, and romance. The unforgettable international shoot brought the song to life in spectacular fashion, creating a visual experience as captivating as the music itself.Adding to the momentum surrounding "Summer Before The Fall," Chitsey is currently enjoying the most decorated award seasons of his career, earning nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year, Male Emerging Artist, Male Rising Star, Music Video of the Year, Vocal Event of the Year, Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year across several prominent music industry awards organizations. The impressive list of accolades further underscores Chitsey's continued impact on country music and highlights a multi-decade career that shows no signs of slowing down.As country music continues its global expansion, "Summer Before The Fall" stands as a true testament to the genre's ability to unite artists and audiences across borders, proving that great songs and great stories know no boundaries. Together, Chitsey & Smith have created a song perfectly suited for long summer nights, second chances and anyone who has ever wondered what might happen if they finally followed their heart.“Summer Before The Fall” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

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