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City to begin vehicular bridge restoration at Ala Wai Golf Course

Aerial image of the Ala Wai Golf Course showing the City of Honolulu in the background and the golf course in the foreground. To the left is the pedestrian bridge, parking lot and club house next to the Ala Wai canal.

Ala Wai Golf Course

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announces that construction on the vehicular bridge at Ala Wai Golf Course will start shortly. Construction will begin Monday, June 15, and will occur Mondays through Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding holidays. Work on the pedestrian bridge has been progressing, with the entire project scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

Work in the vehicular bridge area will begin with the relocation of an existing waterline. To accommodate construction, a one-way contra-flow will be implemented on the bridge during work hours, controlled by a flagman. On weekends and holidays, the disturbed areas will be covered by steel road plates, and access will be open to two-way traffic.

The $3,309,000 project, awarded to MOCON Corporation, includes the removal of the existing, deteriorated pedestrian bridge and the construction of a new one between the driving range and its parking lot. It will also involve restoring the severely damaged existing concrete culvert and its associated vehicular bridge connecting Kapahulu Avenue to the golf course clubhouse and parking lot.

Google earth satellite image showing the location of the two bridges to be repaired at the Ala Wai Golf Course. The pedestrian bridge in the upper right corner of the image is outlined in orange. The Vehicular bridge in the bottom right is outlined in red. A canal runs below both bridges. Parking lots flank the left and right side of the vehicular bridge. In the bottom left is the club house. In the upper left is the golf course.

This satellite image shows the location of the pedestrian bridge and vehicular bridges. (Image courtesy: Google Earth)

Access to the clubhouse, driving range, golf course, and parking lots will remain open throughout construction. The public is advised to use caution when traveling through the area and is asked to follow all posted warning signs, barriers, traffic control devices, and/or personnel instructions. Questions and comments may be directed to the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction at (808) 768-8400.

—PAU—

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City to begin vehicular bridge restoration at Ala Wai Golf Course

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