City announces King Kamehameha Day holiday schedule

HONOLULU — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Thursday, June 11, to observe the King Kamehameha Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a city holiday schedule. Visit thebus.org for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Skyline will operate on normal schedule, from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Visit honolulu.gov/skyline for rider information.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open. Visit envhonolulu.org for information.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Visit honolulu.gov/dpr/ for park use guidelines. Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden will be closed on Thursdays.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

—PAU—