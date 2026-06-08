The spectacular Midsummer Night’s Gleam returns to Foster Botanical Garden July 18!

Presale tickets available online beginning June 15 at 9 a.m. (HST) at: bit.ly/MidsummerGleam

Light tunnel at Foster Botanical Garden’s Midsummer Night’s Gleam 2019

A wonderful evening filled with garden activities and exuberant entertainment awaits as the annual Midsummer Night’s Gleam returns to Foster Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.!

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) invites you to spend an unforgettable evening in this Downtown Honolulu botanical oasis, as the garden transforms into a magical landscape filled with wonder, creativity, and community connection! Begin the afternoon with hands-on activities and interactive experiences for all ages, including storytelling, games, crafts, community art projects, bubbles, plant giveaways, and garden demonstrations. As the sun sets, the garden comes alive with dazzling lights, music, and dance performances woven throughout the 14-acre garden, creating an enchanting twilight experience.

Enjoy live entertainment throughout the event, with a variety of ethnic performances. Local food trucks will offer sweet and savory treats, or guests may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages (smoking, pets, high-back chairs, and tables are not allowed).

This affordable event is open to families and participants of all ages! Entry is $5 for adults, $1 for minors six to 17 years old, and free for keiki five years old and younger. Online presale tickets (utilizing Visa, Mastercard, and JCB credit cards) will be available beginning June 15 at 9 a.m. (HST) by visiting: bit.ly/MidsummerGleam

In-person advanced sales are available at the Foster Botanical Garden main box office from June 29 through July 16, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-in tickets the day of the gleam will be available once the event begins. The event is limited to approximately 5,000 people due to garden capacity, so we encourage those who absolutely want to ensure their evening with the gleam to get their tickets ahead of time.

The garden will close from 12 noon to 3 p.m. the day of the gleam for event setup. Garden parking is reserved for ADA needs only, with other attendees encouraged to use public transit, street parking, limited spots at Kauluwela Elementary School, or other nearby paid lots. We hope to see you there!

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks