Central Oʻahu Regional Park restoration on track; soil testing clears health standards

HONOLULU– The City and County of Honolulu Department of Environmental Services (ENV) is pleased to share that restoration at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park (CORP) temporary debris management site is progressing well and the park is nearly ready to return to full public use.

Contractors seeded the site with grass on Friday beginning the final phase of restoration. Once the grass has been established, in roughly eight weeks, the temporary fencing will be removed, and the full park area will reopen to the public.

Soil Testing Results

Post-closure soil testing conducted by EnviroServices & Training Center, LLC confirmed that soil samples from the site meet all Hawaii Department of Health requirements. No harmful levels of contaminants were detected, and the site is safe. These results give us full confidence that the park can be safely returned to the community.

The CORP site was temporarily activated as part of the City’s Disaster Debris Management and Operation Plan (DDMOP) to support storm debris removal following the Kona low storms that impacted Waialua and Haleʻiwa in March.

“Returning the park safely to the public is our responsibility and we are pleased to report that we are right on track to do just that,” ENV Director Roger Babcock said. “Mahalo to the community for your patience as we complete the final steps.”

ENV will provide an update and the public will be notified once the park is fully restored and the fencing has been removed.



Department of Environmental Services

City and County of Honolulu

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