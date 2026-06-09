City unveils innovative Kōkua Command Center during blessing for new DCS headquarters

A blessing ceremony was held today at the new headquarters for the City’s Department of Community Services.

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services (DCS) celebrated the blessing of its new headquarters at 222 N. School Street today, marking an important milestone for the department and the many residents it serves across Oʻahu.

The blessing was conducted by Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu and attended by City leaders, State partners, DCS staff, community partners, and other stakeholders. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was represented by Chief of Staff Andy Sugg, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Mayor.

In welcoming guests, DCS Director Anton C. Krucky reflected on the department’s commitment to service and the importance of creating a space where collaboration, innovation, and community support can thrive.

A highlight of the event was the Kōkua Command Center, an innovative coordination hub designed to strengthen collaboration among City departments, State agencies, healthcare providers, outreach teams, shelter operators, housing providers, and community partners to address the complex challenge of homelessness by improving information-sharing, triage navigation, and service coordination.

“The Kōkua Command Center is an unprecedented City initiative to address homelessness on O’ahu through innovation and compassion. This new tool builds on the successes we have achieved with Governor Josh Green and our dedicated partners at the State, including a 35% increase in sheltered individuals, according to the latest point-in-time count,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “The state-of-the art facility is the result of years of intensive collaboration and data compilation from across the island and will help our devoted team and partners connect people who are suffering on the streets with life-saving resources. The command center is a clear demonstration of the City and State’s ongoing commitment and concerted efforts to get more people into housing.”

Guests also toured the department’s programs and offices, including WorkHawaiʻi, the Community Assistance Division, Community Based Development Division, Elderly Affairs Division, Office of Grants Management, Early Childhood initiatives, Homeless Solutions Office, the Kūpuna Resource Center, and the Intergenerational Resource Center.

The event highlighted the community-minded partnership of Central Pacific Bank and the Atherton Family Foundation in working with the City to acquire the building. Their support and collaboration reflect a shared commitment to creating stronger communities and helping organizations like DCS continue serving Oʻahu residents for generations to come.

Together, these programs support residents at every stage of life through workforce development, housing assistance, homelessness response efforts, support for kūpuna and caregivers, early childhood initiatives, and partnerships that strengthen communities across Oʻahu.

“The work happening in this building is ultimately about people,” said Krucky. “Whether we’re helping someone find employment, supporting a family, connecting kūpuna to services, or improving coordination among community partners, our goal is to help people access opportunities, build stability, and thrive.”

The new headquarters brings together programs that serve thousands of Oʻahu residents each year and creates new opportunities for collaboration in support of stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Oʻahu.