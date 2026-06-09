WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Murderers, Pedophiles, Child Abusers, and Drug Traffickers Over the Weekend

While rioters and agitators continue to stand with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens, ICE will continue to remove violent criminals from our country

WASHINGTON –– Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminals across the country, including those convicted for murder, indecent assault on a child less than 13 years old, child abuse, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, distribution of fentanyl, and other despicable crimes.

“While Americans enjoyed their weekends, ICE law enforcement were arresting murders, pedophiles, child abusers, and drug traffickers,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Instead of thanking ICE law enforcement for removing these monsters, sanctuary politicians continue to side with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will always put the safety of American citizens first.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Juan Flores-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for murder in Harris County, Texas.

Styv Charles, a riminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for indecent assault on a child than 13 years old in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Victor Alfonso Moreno-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex abuse against a child – fondling and sexual exploitation of minor – sexual performance in Baltimore City, Maryland.

Rafael Torres, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for course of sexual conduct against a child in Riverhead, New York.

Josue Curiel-Soto, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony sex with a minor, multiple convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and felon in possession of a firearm in San Bernardino, California.

Mauricio Orlando Samayoa-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for burglary and sexual motivation – related assault in Pierce County, Washington.

Urbel Martinez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for child abuse, assault by pointing a gun, felony discharge of a weapon in an occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon in Hoke County, North Carolina.

Jaime Lopez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence in Nashville, Tennessee.

Juan Fernando Mejia-Cienega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for shooting at an inhabited dwelling in Los Angeles, California.

Luis Manuel-Ventura, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for distribution of fentanyl in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

Quoc Tien Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for cocaine possession, burglary with forced entry, receiving a stolen vehicle, and dangerous drugs in Boston, Massachusetts.

Omar Munero, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for drug trafficking, selling cocaine, and cocaine smuggling in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Elangwe Ngoe-Otto, a criminal illegal alien from Cameroon, convicted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Omar Alberto Sanchez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for grand larceny auto theft, grand larceny, fleeing law enforcement, and burglary in Richmond, Virginia.

Alejandro Quezada-Mota, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Houston, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #