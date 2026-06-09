Illegal Alien Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexually Assaulting an 8-Year-Old Girl in Virginia
This is just the latest in a long list of crimes committed by illegal aliens in the commonwealth
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after a criminal illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Loudoun County, Virginia upon his conviction for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
On May 28, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on the charges of aggravated sexual battery and attempted sexual battery. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
According to local reporting, police in Leesburg arrested Santos-Velasques in May of 2024 on the charges of rape and using an object for sexual penetration. His victim was 8 years old at the time, and the investigation also determined that another child was present while he molested his victim.
“This monster was sentenced to 25 years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us and turn this pedophile over to ICE custody after his sentence is complete, so that he can never again roam our streets and molest another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will not allow criminal illegal alien pedophiles to prey on innocent children in American neighborhoods.”
Santos-Velasques illegally entered the country in Texas in 2014 and was deported. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location.
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.