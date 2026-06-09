Illegal Alien Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexually Assaulting an 8-Year-Old Girl in Virginia

This is just the latest in a long list of crimes committed by illegal aliens in the commonwealth

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after a criminal illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Loudoun County, Virginia upon his conviction for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

On May 28, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on the charges of aggravated sexual battery and attempted sexual battery. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to local reporting, police in Leesburg arrested Santos-Velasques in May of 2024 on the charges of rape and using an object for sexual penetration. His victim was 8 years old at the time, and the investigation also determined that another child was present while he molested his victim.

“This monster was sentenced to 25 years after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us and turn this pedophile over to ICE custody after his sentence is complete, so that he can never again roam our streets and molest another innocent child. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will not allow criminal illegal alien pedophiles to prey on innocent children in American neighborhoods.”

Santos-Velasques illegally entered the country in Texas in 2014 and was deported. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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