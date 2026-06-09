Sen. Rick Scott Leads Bipartisan Resolution Recognizing June 6th as National Naloxone Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Senators Rick Scott and Ed Markey led their Senate colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution designating June 6, 2026, as National Naloxone Awareness Day.

In addition to designating a national day for awareness, the resolution also states, “naloxone is a safe and effective medication that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives when administered promptly” and “increasing access to naloxone can improve the chances of recovery for individuals struggling with opioid use disorder and support a future free from the grip of opioid use disorder.”

Additional cosponsors include Senators Maria Cantwell, Thom Tillis, Richard Blumenthal, Shelley Moore Capito, Sheldon Whitehouse, Amy Klobuchar, James Risch, Angus King, Martin Heinrich, Ron Wyden, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, James Lankford, Ashley Moody, Jim Justice, and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Senator Rick Scott said, “America’s drug epidemic spares no party, family, or state. We all know someone who has been impacted by the heartbreak of losing a family member or friend to drugs, but that doesn’t have to be the case. Naloxone saves lives. The more we can do to increase awareness, access, and training for it, the more we can do to keep Americans alive and help them pull themselves out of the brutal cycle of substance abuse and addiction. Too many have lost brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters, and Congress should be focused on finding real solutions to combat this crisis.”

Senator Ed Markey said, “Too many families know the pain of losing a loved one to overdose. Naloxone is a vital tool that can save lives when people know where to get it, can afford it, and know how to use it. I’m proud once again to join my colleagues in recognizing June 6 as Naloxone Awareness Day. Today we redouble our commitment to getting this lifesaving medication to every community.”

Recently, Senator Scott joined the Victoria’s Voice Foundation to recognize National Naloxone Awareness Day. Victoria’s Voice Foundation was established in 2019 by the Siegel family in honor of their 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, who passed away due to a fatal drug overdose.

Victoria’s Voice co-founder, Jackie Siegel said, “Naloxone saves lives, and we must do everything we can to increase access and awareness. I am truly grateful to the U.S. Senate for once again standing with us on this, and to all those who fight this crisis every single day. Victoria's memory lives on in every life saved by naloxone – and that is what fuels our purpose.”

Read the resolution text HERE.

Senator Scott continues to lead the fight against the fentanyl crisis and advocate for more awareness of treatment options including the following legislation:

###