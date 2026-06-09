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Culinary Crimewave Righteous Felon Strikes Its Next Mark: Launching at Target Stores Nationwide

Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, the fastest-growing brand in the fastest-growing snacking category two years in a row, today announced its national rollout to Target stores, the largest retail partnership in the company's 14 year history.

Launch introduces the brand's new Grass-Fed Meat Stick line and new Lil' Rebels Brand, a Target-exclusive mini-stick line created for family snacking.

This rollout has been a long time in the making, and seeing it finally come to life on Target shelves is incredible.”
— Brendan Cawley, CEO and Founder of Righteous Felon
WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Righteous Felon Craft Jerky, the fastest-growing brand in the fastest-growing snacking category two years in a row, today announced its national rollout to Target stores, the largest retail partnership in the company's 14 year history. The launch brings the brand's bold flavors and irreverent personality to shoppers coast to coast, and debuts two major innovations: a new Grass-Fed Meat Stick line and Lil' Rebels, a new brand of mini-sticks available exclusively at Target.

Created to satisfy the whole household, Lil' Rebels delivers the same craft quality, better-for-you ingredients, and rebellious spirit Righteous Felon is known for, sized and priced for lunchboxes, gloveboxes, purses, and gym bags. Made with 100% grass-fed beef, the line is packed with protein, low in sugar, and free of gluten and soy. It is the kind of snack a parent feels good about tossing in a backpack and kids actually want to eat. Not to mention an "ace in the hole" for any lunchroom snack trades going down in the school cafeteria.

"This rollout has been a long time in the making, and seeing it finally come to life on Target shelves is incredible," said Brendan Cawley, CEO and Founder of Righteous Felon. "Our whole team and partners poured everything into this. The Target team has been remarkably collaborative throughout, co-creating the Lil' Rebels line with us from the ground up. It was a huge lift, and we could not be more excited to bring this to families across the country."

Righteous Felon's playful, outlaw-with-a-code voice shows up everywhere, from packaging to flavor names that spoof rebels and pop-culture icons, turning snacktime into a conversation. The brand proves that great taste and smarter snacking belong together, pairing bold, craveable flavor with clean ingredients and an accessible price point. For shoppers who refuse to compromise between flavor and feeling good about what they eat, Righteous Felon answers the call.

The national Target rollout marks a defining moment for the brand and sets the stage for continued innovation and growth across its meatsnack lineup throughout 2026 and beyond.

The Grass-Fed Meat Stick line and Lil' Rebels are available now at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com and at RighteousFelon.com

About Righteous Felon Craft Jerky
Founded in 2013, Righteous Felon is a Pennsylvania-based, employee-owned meat snack company known for protein snacks with bold flavors, clean ingredients, and an unmistakable rebellious voice.

Jessica Parise
8 Branding Group
+1 858-248-0082
email us here

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Culinary Crimewave Righteous Felon Strikes Its Next Mark: Launching at Target Stores Nationwide

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