Governor Patrick Morrisey Announces $3.3 Million for Water Infrastructure Projects Across West Virginia ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) has approved approximately $3.3 million in funding and financing to support four water infrastructure projects that will leverage nearly $26 million in total investment across West Virginia.

"When we invest in water infrastructure, we're investing in people, communities, and the future of West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "These projects will improve public health, expand opportunities for housing and business development, and help create the conditions for sustained economic growth across the Mountain State. By partnering with local, state, and federal stakeholders, we're helping leverage nearly $26 million in infrastructure improvements that will benefit communities across the Mountain State."

Approved projects include:

Cowen Public Service District (Webster County) - The Cowen PSD was awarded $1 million to extend potable water and fire service to approximately 60 residents along Route 82 to the community of Boggs through a connection to the existing Cowen water system. In addition to serving existing residents, the project will support future housing development and small-scale commercial growth in a rural corridor with significant development potential. Combined with funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Community Development Block Grant program, the award secures the $6 million needed to complete the project.

Kanawha Regional Development Authority (Kanawha County) - The Kanawha RDA was awarded $1 million to extend water service to 82 new customers in the Leatherwood area and replace aging water lines serving 25 existing customers in the Reamer Hill Water Association service area. With support from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Governor's Match Program, West Virginia American Water, the Kanawha County Commission, and the Kanawha RDA, the funding completes the $8.3 million financing package for the project.

City of Follansbee (Brooke County) - The City of Follansbee was awarded a $500,000 grant for upgrades at the Hooverson Heights Water Treatment Plant. The project includes replacing existing filter control valves and control panels for the facility's three filters. Combined with funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the grant secures the $1.8 million needed for the project.

McDowell County Public Service District (McDowell County) - The McDowell County PSD was awarded $851,000 to extend water service along Baker Ridge Road, Panther Creek Road, Rock Ridge, and Lex in the Jolo area. The project will benefit 119 households and local businesses. Combined with funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Appalachian Regional Commission, and Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, the award completes the $9.8 million financing package needed for the project.

Together, these projects will expand access to safe and reliable drinking water, modernize aging infrastructure, support new housing opportunities, and strengthen economic development efforts in communities across West Virginia.

While IJDC approved approximately $3.3 million in funding and financing for these projects, those investments help leverage nearly $26 million in total infrastructure improvements through partnerships with federal agencies, local governments, regional development organizations, and other stakeholders.