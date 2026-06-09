ADCNR Seeks Lake Manager for Escambia County Public Fishing Lake

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Escambia County Public Fishing Lake. The lake is located 23 miles east of Brewton in south Alabama.

The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which is renewable at the discretion of the state. Duties include the sale of fishing licenses and permits, grounds maintenance, store management and other related responsibilities. An investment is required to meet the initial needs of daily operations. There is no salary or state benefits associated with this position. Income is derived from fishing permits and concession sales.

To be considered for the lake manager position at Escambia County Public Fishing Lake, contact Brandy Anderson at brandy.anderson@dcnr.alabama.gov or (334) 242-3471 to receive an information packet and application. Persons interested in this position should apply before August 10, 2026.

Escambia County Public Fishing Lake has been closed since 2022 for renovations and restocking. The lake is expected to reopen in February 2027. Learn more at outdooralabama.com/public-fishing-lakes/escambia-county-pfl.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management, and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four division: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn More at outdooralabama.com.

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