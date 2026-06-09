Rickwood Caverns State Park Celebrates New Road and Playground

Reaching Rickwood Caverns State Park is now simpler than ever, making it easier for families, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts to explore one of Alabama’s most remarkable natural treasures.

Now open, a new access road connecting the park to Poplar Road near Exit 287 on Interstate 65 provides visitors with safe and easy access to the 380-acre park. The new road, which features bike lanes, was built in partnership with the Blount County Commission.

“Rickwood Caverns State Park sits so close to the interstate, but visitors have for too long needed to take winding roads to access the park’s beauty,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “The new access road opens the door to more exploration, more family memories and more opportunities to experience Alabama’s breathtaking natural beauty.”

Community leaders and State Parks staff celebrated construction of the new road Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening, noting the wider lanes allow for convenient park access for RV owners.

In addition, officials celebrated the construction of a state-of-the-art, accessible playground that replaced one of the oldest playgrounds in the State Parks System and was built thanks to generous funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham through the Alabama State Parks Foundation. Other new playgrounds have been installed in recent years at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville and Chewacla State Park in Auburn.

The new road at Rickwood Caverns was funded through a General Fund appropriation from the Legislature, reflecting the commitment of state leaders to improving access to Rickwood Caverns State Park. Blankenship thanked State Rep. David Standridge and other legislators for their consistent support of State Parks and noted the new road makes the park more accessible than ever.

Several other major improvements have been made at State Parks recently, thanks to the $85 million bond issue for parks approved by Alabama voters in 2022. Most recently, officials celebrated the opening of the new RV Resort at Gulf State Park, and total renovation and re-opening of Lake Lurleen State Park. The new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park is also expected to open later this year.

The new investments throughout the State Parks System are enhancing accessibility, elevating the visitor experience and allowing more people to discover outdoor adventure, especially at Rickwood Caverns.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, the Alabama State Parks Foundation, and our partnership with Blount County for their efforts to improve the experience for every visitor to Rickwood Caverns State Park,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “These upgrades are helping attract more visitors, strengthen the local economy and showcase one Alabama’s best outdoor destinations.”

About Alabama State Parks

The Alabama State Parks Division, a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, manages 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water across Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountain landscapes and offer a variety of recreational opportunities including camping, lodging, hiking, golfing, fishing, nature tourism, and educational programming. Alabama State Parks primarily operates through visitor-generated revenue and partnerships that support long-term sustainability and public access. For more information, visit alapark.com.

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