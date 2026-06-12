From Solo Streams to Shared Screens: hololive English Brings VTuber Concerts to Big Screens Across Asia and Mexico

hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity- Live Viewing in Cinemas

Blending live music, state of the art motion capture technology and concert spectacle, the global VTuber phenomenon arrives live in cinemas.

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than simply expanding access to live events, cinemas have increasingly emerged as gathering spaces for fandom culture, transforming individual viewing habits into shared experiences.

This July, hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity- will reach beyond the concert venue at The Shrine Auditorium and fans will have the opportunity to experience the concert in a new way as it broadcasts live from Los Angeles to cinema screens across the region. As one of hololive English’s largest international live concerts to date, hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity- showcases how virtual entertainment continues to expand beyond digital platforms and into live event spaces worldwide.

The live viewing experience transforms the atmosphere of a traditional performance stream into a communal celebration, recreating the excitement of a concert through cinema halls filled with cheering fans, glowsticks, and shared reactions. Through Live Viewing Entertainment’s international cinema distribution, fans in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, Korea, Taiwan, Macau and Mexico will be able to gather with the community and experience the concert together in real time at participating cinemas.

The concert will feature all 15 members of hololive English across its four groups—Myth, Promise, Advent, and Justice—while also welcoming special guests from hololive and hololive Indonesia, creating a dazzling cross-branch spectacle and showcasing the breadth of hololive production’s lineup.

By extending the event beyond the Los Angeles venue itself, live viewing creates a sense of global participation, allowing international audiences to feel more closely connected not only to the performance on stage, but also to the wider and rapidly growing hololive community as the event unfolds simultaneously around the world.

The event also reflects the growing popularity of VTuber concerts and the evolution of digital entertainment into large-scale productions. VTuber concerts combine live music performance, next-generation motion capture capabilities, and concert spectacle into a uniquely modern entertainment format. In recent years, they have developed into highly sophisticated productions featuring elaborate stage visuals, coordinated choreography, immersive storytelling, and passionate fan participation, attracting audiences both online and in person. The trend has been led in large part by hololive production, one of the world's largest and most prominent VTuber agencies, whose global fan community has helped drive VTuber entertainment into the mainstream. Additionally, as cinemas continue to evolve beyond traditional moviegoing, alternative content highlights their growing role as gathering spaces for fandom culture and premium shared experiences.

As fan communities continue to seek shared cultural experiences, cinema live viewings offer a new and accessible way for both dedicated fans and newcomers to engage with digital entertainment—blending technology and music to bring the energy, emotion, and collective excitement of a major live event to fans wherever they are.

Ticketing for the hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity- Live Viewing in Cinemas is now on sale via participating cinemas and official ticketing platforms: https://www.liveviewing.com/events/hololive-4th-concert/

To learn more about the hololive English 4th Concert -Serendipity-, please visit: https://serendipity.hololivepro.com/

About Live Viewing Entertainment (LVE)

Live Viewing Entertainment (LVE) brings the thrill of live events to the big screen, transforming cinemas into real-time arenas for global concerts, sports, and cultural moments, streamed in stunning visual and cinematic surround sound.

A joint venture between LVJ, leaders in premium live event content and audience engagement, and Caton Technology, pioneers in next-generation IP transmission, LVE orchestrates the entire journey: from securing top-tier content and building regional momentum, to delivering ultra-reliable, low-latency streams directly to theatres.

At its core, LVE is about shared cinematic connection, uniting fans through the emotion of live entertainment, experienced together in the cinema. With a scalable, cost-efficient model powered by broadcast-grade IP infrastructure, LVE is redefining how content owners, cinemas, and audiences connect — live, immersive, and without borders.

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