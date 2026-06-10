Autism Business Association Applauds Senate Health Committee for Advancing AB 2233

Bill protecting access to care amid workforce labor shortages clears committee unanimously as health plans withdraw opposition

We are grateful to Chair Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson and every member of the Senate Health Committee for their leadership and their unanimous support.” — Rick Rollens, legislative advocate for the Autism Business Association

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Business Association , sponsor of AB 2233, expressed deep gratitude today to the California State Senate Health Committee after the committee voted unanimously to pass the bill out of committee. The legislation, which protects access to care amid workforce labor shortages and helps individuals with autism live their lives to the fullest, now moves forward in the legislative process.The Autism Business Association extended special thanks to the committee's leadership, recognizing Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson, Chair of the California State Senate Health Committee, for her guidance throughout the process. The organization also thanked every member of the committee who voted to advance the bill, calling the unanimous outcome a meaningful step for families across the state.As the sponsor of AB 2233, the Autism Business Association recognized Assemblymember Tri Ta for carrying the bill and for his strong, consistent advocacy on behalf of the autism and disability community. His leadership helped bring the measure to this important milestone.Following amendments accepted during the committee process, the health plans have removed their opposition to the bill. With that opposition withdrawn, AB 2233 can continue advancing toward becoming law. California remains a national leader in autism treatment, pairing accountability with a balanced approach that protects patient care. The Autism Business Association says this progress reflects a shared commitment to protecting access to care amid workforce labor shortages and ensuring that individuals with autism can live their lives to the fullest."We are grateful to Chair Senator Dr. Akilah Weber Pierson and every member of the Senate Health Committee for their leadership and their unanimous support," said Rick Rollens, legislative advocate for the Autism Business Association. "We also thank Assemblymember Tri Ta for carrying this bill and for standing with the autism and disability community. California remains a national leader in autism treatment, pairing accountability with a balanced approach that protects patient care. At a time of significant workforce labor shortages, this bill protects access to care and helps ensure that individuals with autism can live their lives to the fullest."The Autism Business Association emphasized that this outcome was made possible by the families and clinical professionals who shared their experiences and brought real voices to the conversation. The organization looks forward to continuing its work as AB 2233 moves through the next stages of the legislative process.About the Autism Business AssociationThe Autism Business Association represents organizations and professionals dedicated to advancing high-quality care and support for individuals with autism and disabilities. Through advocacy, collaboration, and education, the association works to protect access to services and improve outcomes for the communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.