BidPrime Launches Zapier App to Connect Government Opportunity Data with 9,000+ Business Tools

Teams don't need more alerts. They need systems that act.” — Josh Schwartzbeck, CTO & co-Founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BidPrime, the government bid and RFP lead platform, today announced the launch of its Zapier app, giving teams a no-code way to automatically route matched and saved government opportunities into the CRM systems, project tools, and internal workflows they already use, without manual data entry.The Zapier app is part of BidPrime's Integrations Module, a paid add-on that connects matched and saved bids, meeting intelligence, and emerging-opportunity signals directly into a team's first-party data environment via Zapier, API, webhooks, and MCP. With the new app, BidPrime customers on the Integrations Module can deploy automation in minutes using prebuilt templates and connect BidPrime to more than 9,000 applications and 450+ AI tools across the Zapier ecosystem.Prebuilt templates available at launch include:Saved Leads → Salesforce — add new BidPrime saved leads as Salesforce opportunitiesSaved Leads → HubSpot — add new BidPrime saved leads as HubSpot dealsBeyond the templates, BidPrime exposes a range of triggers, including New Bid Lead, New Saved Bid, New Meeting Lead, New Saved Meeting, New Emerging Opps Lead, and New Saved Emerging Opp that teams can wire into thousands of downstream actions such as creating deals, assigning tasks, sending notifications in Slack, logging records in Google Sheets or Airtable, and routing data to AI tools for scoring and qualification."Teams don't need more alerts. They need systems that act," said Josh Schwartzbeck, CTO at BidPrime. "Zapier makes it easy to plug BidPrime into the tools teams already rely on, so a matched opportunity moves into the CRM or onto a project board the moment it's found, not whenever someone gets around to copying it over."The Zapier app complements BidPrime's broader Integrations Module, which also includes API access, webhooks, and an MCP connector for running AI agents that review and score opportunities against a team's own capabilities and go/no-go criteria.Availability. The BidPrime Zapier app is available now to customers on the paid Integrations Module. Go to the Apps page to browse available connections and templates. Teams building AI-agent workflows can also use the BidPrime MCP connector . Customers not yet on the Integrations Module can contact BidPrime to add it.For example workflows: from Salesforce and HubSpot to task creation, Slack alerts, and automated logging, see the full walkthrough on the BidPrime blog About BidPrimeBidPrime is a government bid and RFP lead platform that monitors thousands of government agencies to find and match sales leads to your business. Through its Integrations Module, BidPrime connects matched bids, meeting intelligence, and procurement signals directly into the CRM, project, and AI tools teams already use.

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