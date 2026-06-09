Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. Graduates Leadership Tennessee Class XII, Becomes Lifetime Member

Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC , new Class XII graduate and Lifetime Member

Memphis Executive, Municipal Finance Attorney and Statewide Deal-Maker Completes Signature Program, Congratulates Incoming Class

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq., Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC , has graduated from Leadership Tennessee’s Signature Program Class XII, concluding a 10-month statewide experience designed to connect leaders across regions, industries and perspectives to address Tennessee’s most pressing issues.Carpenter, a legacy corporate entrepreneur and nationally recognized municipal bond attorney, was previously named to Leadership Tennessee’s 2025–2026 Signature Program Class XII as the only practicing attorney selected for the cohort. The program brought leaders together from across Tennessee, including business, government, education and nonprofit sectors, to study statewide challenges and develop collaborative solutions.The Class XII experience, nicknamed “The Magnificent Twelve,” included visits to Henry County, the Tri-Cities, Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Spencer, Tennessee, where the class gathered at Fall Creek Falls State Park for graduation.Following graduation, Carpenter also became a lifetime member of Leadership Tennessee, further extending his statewide network and deepening his commitment to cross-sector collaboration.“Participating in the Signature Program was an inspiring and enjoyable experience, wherein it allowed me to activate my statewide network and build lasting relationships with leaders equally committed to making a positive impact in Tennessee,” said Corbin I. Carpenter, Esq. “By the end, I felt more informed and connected and upon graduating joined Leadership Tennessee’s ‘Lifetime Membership Hall of Fame’ to continue the collaborative dialogue and action to strategically address pervasive state issues to equitably advance Tennessee.”As Managing Member of Carpenter Law, PLLC, Carpenter has led the facilitation of municipal finance transactions resulting in billions of dollars in direct economic investment into public infrastructure across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and the District of Columbia.The Leadership Tennessee milestone further illustrates Carpenter’s vigor and vision, whose influence extends beyond Memphis and into the broader future of the state. Through his legal, civic and economic development work, Carpenter continues to be a trusted thought leader for major projects requiring strategy, relationships, public finance expertise and regional momentum.With Leadership Tennessee expected to announce its next Signature Program class, Carpenter also extended congratulations to the incoming cohort.“I congratulate the incoming Leadership Tennessee class and encourage each member to fully embrace the experience,” Carpenter said. “Tennessee’s future will be shaped by leaders willing to listen, collaborate and act with purpose across communities, industries and regions.”# # #ABOUT LEADERSHIP TENNESSEELeadership Tennessee was founded in 2013 as an initiative of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, and in 2021, it launched as an independent 501(c)(3). The program fosters collaborative, non-partisan dialogue on issues of state importance, connecting a network of diverse leaders and engaged citizens. Citizens with demonstrated community and professional leadership from every region of the state bring their diverse backgrounds and experiences to an in-depth exploration of the complex issues facing Tennessee, with a focus on how leaders can collaborate to effectively address those issues.ABOUT CARPENTER LAW, PLLC:Carpenter Law, PLLC is a nationally recognized law firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, with a second office in Nashville, Tennessee, delivering legal services since 1978. The firm’s primary practice area is municipal finance law, where it serves in various legal capacities to facilitate the issuance of tax-exempt and taxable debt securities for a wide range of public infrastructure and private economic development projects. www.CarpenterLaw1978.com

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