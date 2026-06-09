OICC MCM disestablishes following a decade of mission support

DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2026) Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) hosted a disestablishment ceremony on June 9 on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, marking the official closure of the command following a decade of construction and infrastructure support to the U.S. Navy.

“The disestablishment of OICC MCM marks the end as an organization, but not the end of its impact,” said Capt. Blake Burket, OICC MCM commanding officer. “Our teams delivered on a promise to provide high-quality facilities in direct support of the warfighter, and in doing so helped lay the foundation for the next generation of Sailors, Marines and their families.”

Established in 2016 by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific, OICC MCM oversaw planning, design, acquisition, and construction efforts supporting Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Naval Base Guam, Skaggs Training Complex, and Anderson Air Force Base North Ramp. Throughout its tenure, OICC MCM — comprised of 6,000 Sailors, civilians, and contracting staff — managed over $8.7 billion in military construction and modernization efforts, ensuring projects were completed on time, on budget, and safely, while meeting the operational needs of the Marine Corps and Indo-Pacific Command.

“When we look back at the legacy of this team over the last 10 years, the scale of what has been built is remarkable,” said Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz, NAVFAC Pacific deputy fleet engineer and keynote speaker.“At peak execution, OICC MCM oversaw more than $1 billion in construction work annually, despite typhoons, supply chain issues, and a global pandemic.”

OICC MCM’s impact extends across multiple installations and mission areas, with projects ranging from operational facilities and waterfront infrastructure to utility upgrades and quality-of-life improvements. Several notable accomplishments include:

Operational and base function construction for headquarters buildings, fire stations, medical and dental clinics, security buildings, and massive base distribution warehouses.

Construction of multiple 6-story Bachelor Enlisted Quarters capable of housing 600 Marines per building.

Construction of community buildings and other quality-of-life facilities.

The extensive build-out of Andersen Air Force Base North Ramp, including aircraft hangars, corrosion control hangars, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron facilities, and major utility infrastructure.

Construction of training facilities and ranges for the Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex at Northwest Field and the Skaggs Urban Combat Training Complex at Andersen South.

Unparalleled safety culture and commitment to mishap prevention, resulting in two awards: Chief of Naval Operation’sSmall Non-Industrial Shore Safety Award for 2025 and the Secretary of the Navy’s Safety Excellence Award for 2021.

“As Guam continues to grow in strategic importance, the facilitiesdelivered by OICC MCM will have a lasting impact across the Indo-Pacific,” said Col. Richard Marshall Jr., Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz commanding officer. “The work completed here increases our ability to deter aggression, respond to crises and maintain a forward, persistent presence in the region for decades to come.”

During the ceremony, the command retired its colors, formally signifying the unit’s disestablishment and completion of its assigned mission. Personnel assigned to OICC MCM will transition to follow-on assignments within the NAVFAC enterprise.

“The accomplishments of OICC MCM were only possible because of the dedication, partnership and trust of everyone who supported this mission,” said Burket. “I want to thank the people of Guam for their continued support, as well as the Sailors, civilians, contractors and industry partners whose professionalism and commitment enabled the successful deliver of these projects.

OICC MCM is the NAVFAC element assigned to oversee the $8.7B U.S. Indo-Pacific Command priority program for construction of Marine Corps Based Camp Blaz on the US Territory of Guam. Camp Blaz is the first ground up construction of a new Marine base in 70+ years. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific: NAVFAC Pacific provides engineering and acquisition expertise to the U.S. Pacific Fleet by serving as the Navy's facilities, installation, and contingency engineers in the Pacific Area of Operations. Additional updates and information about NAVFAC can be found on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Follow our social media activities on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/navfacpacific, Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/navfac_pacific and on LinkedIn at https:www.linkedin.com/showcase/navfacpacific.