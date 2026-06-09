THE GLOBAL ART & FASHION SHOW GALA AT THE KENNEDY CENTER CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Geroge Washington - Divine Providence Blossoming Capital by Bella Yanbo Huang Dress Designed by Andre Soriano

A Historic International Celebration of Art, Fashion, Diplomacy, and Global Peace in the Nation's Capital

Art has the unique power to transcend borders, languages, and differences.” — Rose Hong, Founder of the Global Humanities Foundation.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States commemorates the 250th Anniversary of its founding, the Global Humanities Foundation proudly presents the Global Art & Fashion Show Gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 14, 2026. Held on Flag Day in the nation's capital, this landmark international event will bring together artists, diplomats, designers, musicians, educators, philanthropists, and cultural leaders from around the world in a celebration of creativity, friendship, and cultural exchange.Representing more than 15 countries, the gala serves as a powerful platform for international collaboration and artistic excellence while honoring the values of freedom, innovation, diversity, and opportunity that have shaped America's journey over the past 250 years.Representatives from embassies, diplomatic missions, cultural institutions, international organizations, and the global arts community are expected to attend, creating unique opportunities for cultural diplomacy and meaningful dialogue among leaders committed to strengthening international understanding through the arts."This event represents far more than a celebration of artistic achievement," said Dr. Samuel Hancock, Chairman of the Global Humanities Foundation and host of Emerald Planet TV. "It is a celebration of global friendship, cultural understanding, and the extraordinary role that artists and creative leaders play in building bridges between nations."Rose Hong, Founder and Executive Director of the Global Humanities Foundation, added, "As America celebrates its 250th Anniversary, we are honored to welcome artists, diplomats, educators, and cultural leaders from around the world to Washington. Through art, music, fashion, and cultural exchange, we celebrate the values that unite humanity and inspire future generations."Emmy Award-nominated television anchor Vanessa Broussard and media personality Chris O'Neil will serve as Masters of Ceremonies for the evening.A highlight of the event will be the exclusive VIP Private Art Viewing and Reception at 5:00 PM featuring acclaimed patriotic artist Ray Simon. Sponsored by Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops, this invitation-only reception offers guests an opportunity to meet the artist and view his celebrated masterpieces, "George Washington – Divine Providence" and "Abraham Lincoln – America's Story.Known for his inspiring depictions of American history, faith, military service, and national heritage, Simon's artwork provides a powerful tribute to the ideals and legacy of the United States during its Semiquincentennial celebration.The main gala and awards ceremony will follow from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, honoring outstanding artistic achievement, cultural leadership, and contributions to international understanding through the arts. Presenters include leaders from the Global Humanities Foundation, the Washington Opera Society, the National America–Eurasia Museum of Art & Culture, distinguished members of the fashion industry, and cultural ambassadors from across the United States and abroad.The evening's musical program will feature acclaimed artists and emerging young performers, including Kelly Cho with the National Chamber Ensemble under internationally acclaimed maestro Julien Benichou, the Washington Asian Youth Orchestra conducted by Dr. Gary Xiao, and the Washington Dunhuang Guzheng Ensemble. Soprano Jessica Gu will perform the National Anthem, country music artist Rachel Holt will present "America the Beautiful", and Rose-Ann Lynch will conclude the evening with "God Bless America."A centerpiece of the gala will be the International Fashion Presentation showcasing distinguished designers and fashion houses from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Featured designers include André Soriano (USA), Bella Yanbo Huang (USA), Comtesse Isabel (France), Glenkora Comte (Ecuador), Aleena Dhar (India), Sonia Garbarino (Paraguay), Julie Michelle Wilson's Encore Ballroom Couture ((USA), Randall Christensen of "Dancing with the Stars," Chrisanne Clover (United Kingdom), Feeling Mathieu Caron (Canada), FB International (Italy), Vesa Hietala (Finland), Emil Gampe (Austria), Marius Kriukelis (Lithuania), LUK Design (Poland), Nazar (Ukraine), Melkinoff (Russia), Alexandra Smirnova (Kazakhstan), and the Qi Pao Collection (China), among others.Representing more than 15 countries, these distinguished designers showcase the diversity, craftsmanship, and innovation of global fashion while celebrating both cultural heritage and contemporary design.Guests will also experience the International Art Competition and Exhibition featuring emerging and established artists from around the world. The exhibition reflects the Global Humanities Foundation's commitment to encouraging artistic excellence, fostering cultural understanding, and supporting the next generation of creative talent.Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities with ambassadors, diplomats, artists, collectors, philanthropists, business leaders, cultural influencers, and members of the international community. The gala is designed to inspire meaningful connections and future collaborations that advance cultural diplomacy and global friendship.Event Highlights• VIP Private Viewing with Ray Simon (Invitation Only)• Exhibition of "George Washington – Divine Providence" and "Abraham Lincoln – America's Story...• International Art Competition and Exhibition• Awards Ceremony Honoring Artistic Excellence and Cultural Leadership• National Chamber Ensemble Performance• Washington Asian Youth Orchestra Performance• Diplomatic and Cultural Leadership Reception• International Fashion Presentation Featuring Designers from More Than 15 Countries• Networking with Ambassadors, Artists, Collectors, and Distinguished GuestsThe Global Art & Fashion Show Gala stands as a signature international celebration of America's 250th Anniversary, demonstrating the power of art, music, fashion, and cultural exchange to build understanding, foster peace, and inspire future generations.Event InformationGlobal Art & Fashion Show GalaJohn F. Kennedy Center for the Performing ArtsWashington, D.C.Sunday, June 14, 2026, at 6:00 PMVIP Reception & Private Viewing, at 5:00 PM (Invitation Only)Gala & Awards Ceremony: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMTickets are available through the Kennedy Center:

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