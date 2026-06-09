Off the Beaten Path Launches First of Its Kind Alaska National Park Grand Slam Trip

Off the Beaten Path Group Traveler Taking in the Views at Root Glacier Bear Viewing in Katmai National Park Matanuska Glacier

New Small Group Adventure Offers Rare Access to All Eight of Alaska’s National Parks

This is more than a bucket list trip, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime journey that showcases the scale, wild beauty, and unique character of Alaska in a way that very few travelers will ever experience.” — Cory Lawrence, President & CEO of Off the Beaten Path

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off the Beaten Path, a leader in immersive, experience-driven travel, has announced the launch of its newest and most ambitious itinerary to date: the Alaska National Park Grand Slam Small Group Adventure, the first fully guided, small group journey to all eight of Alaska’s national parks.

Designed for travelers seeking a truly comprehensive exploration of America’s Last Frontier, the new offering tackles what has long been considered one of the most logistically complex travel feats in North America. Spanning vast and remote terrain, the itinerary seamlessly connects all eight parks, many of which are only accessible by bush plane or boat, into one thoughtfully curated journey.

“Visiting all eight of Alaska’s national parks has traditionally required extensive planning, multiple modes of transportation, and a high tolerance for logistical challenges,” said Cory Lawrence, president and CEO of Off the Beaten Path.

“We created this experience to remove those barriers and offer travelers a seamless, expertly guided way to experience the full breadth and beauty of Alaska in a single, unforgettable journey.”

With over four decades of expertise in crafting immersive travel experiences, Off the Beaten Path leverages its deep regional knowledge and trusted local partnerships to bring this ambitious itinerary to life. The journey incorporates a mix of private air travel, scenic rail, and overland exploration, allowing guests to access some of the most remote and awe-inspiring landscapes in the United States.

Highlights of the Alaska National Park Grand Slam include:

• Exploration of all eight national parks, from iconic Denali to rarely visited Gates of the Arctic and Kobuk Valley

• Scenic bush flights offering unparalleled aerial views of glaciers, tundra, and rugged mountain ranges

• Wildlife viewing opportunities featuring bears, moose, caribou, whales, and more

• Expert naturalist guides providing deep insight into Alaska’s ecosystems, history, and Indigenous cultures

• Seamless logistics across a complex network of planes, trains, and remote access points

True to Off the Beaten Path’s philosophy, the itinerary balances active exploration with meaningful cultural connection, offering travelers a deeper understanding of Alaska beyond traditional sightseeing.

“This is more than a bucket list trip, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime journey that showcases the scale, wild beauty, and unique character of Alaska in a way that very few travelers will ever experience,” Lawrence added.

The Alaska National Park Grand Slam Small Group Adventure is now open for booking in 2027, with limited departures and small group sizes to ensure an intimate and highly personalized experience. Due to the complexity and exclusivity of the itinerary, availability is extremely limited (maximum eight travelers per departure). Additional details, including terms, eligible departures and booking information, can be found here.

Off the Beaten Path invites travelers to learn more about their award-winning tours at offthebeatenpath.com. Please call 800-445-2995 or email info@offthebeatenpath.com to begin planning your adventure today.

About Off the Beaten Path

Off the Beaten Path is a dedicated travel company in Bozeman, Montana, committed to offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences. Our mission of changing lives through exceptional travel experiences drives us to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients, operating partners, and communities. Join us off the beaten path, at the confluence of journey and destination, where the heart of the traveler meets the soul of the place.

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