Your Vote Still Counts: What You Need to Know About the June 16 Runoff Election

Did you vote in Georgia's May primary election? If so, your work isn't done yet. If you did not vote in the primary election, you can still vote in June’s primary runoff election. The primary runoff election is coming on June 16, 2026 and your voice needs to be heard.

In Georgia, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in a primary, the top two candidates move on to a runoff. Think of it like a championship round. Your May vote helped decide who made it to this round, but it does not count toward the final result. You must return to the polls to pick the winner.

For the runoff, early voting runs from June 8 through June 12. That gives you five days to vote before Election Day. You can vote at any early voting location in your county. To find the closest spot, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

It is important to know that you must vote on the same party ballot you chose in May. If you voted in the Republican primary, you vote in the Republican runoff. If you voted in the Democratic primary, you vote in the Democratic runoff. You cannot switch.

Also remember that the general election in November is a completely separate vote. The runoff is only about deciding each party's candidate.

Several major races are heading to the runoff. Here's a quick look:

Republican Governor: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is facing Rick Jackson. Neither man won more than 50% in May, so they're heading into a runoff.

Republican U.S. Senate: Former college football coach Derek Dooley and Rep. Mike Collins advanced after Rep. Buddy Carter was eliminated. The winner will take on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Republican Lt. Governor: Former state Senator John Kennedy will face state Senator Greg Dolezal. The winner will seek to become Georgia's second-in-command who will preside over the State Senate and step in if the Governor is unable to serve.

Republican Secretary of State: State Rep. Tim Fleming from Covington faces former Democratic state representative Vernon Jones. They are competing to replace Brad Raffensperger, who left the office to run for governor.

Democratic Secretary of State: Former Fulton County Judge Penny Brown Reynolds will face Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett. The winner will represent Democrats in the race for Georgia's top elections job.

These offices are very important to the lives of Georgians. Our Governor and U.S. Senators shape policies on jobs, healthcare, and community support for years to come. The Secretary of State runs Georgia's elections. This role includes voter registration and counting the final results. The person who holds that office affects every Georgian, including people with disabilities who rely on fair, accessible elections.

Your vote carries more weight than you think. Data shows that most people who vote in a primary don't come back for the runoff. In 2022, just under 2 million Georgians voted in the primary. That was a rate of about 26% of 7.7 million registered voters. But the voter number crashed in the runoff just weeks later. Only around 281,000 people cast a ballot in that election. That was a rate of just 4% of registered voters.

These numbers show that a small number of people end up deciding who wins when runoffs happen. When fewer people vote, your vote counts even more. If you and your neighbors show up, you can make a real difference in who wins these races.

With several high-profile contests on the ballot this year, turnout is expected to be higher than in 2022 — but that still means the outcome is far from decided. Every single vote matters.

Find your voting location by visiting mvp.sos.ga.gov. If you have questions about your voter registration or voter access, call the Secretary of State at 404-656-2871 (metro Atlanta) or 877-725-9797 (rest of Georgia).