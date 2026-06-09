Ingenuity Trading Enters New Growth Phase With Moneta Ventures Investment

IngenuityFunding

Capital to Broaden Coverage Across Products and Markets, Deepen AI-Driven Intelligence, and Scale Institutional Distribution

The Ingenuity team shipped a live, production system in its first year! We see Ingenuity becoming the platform of choice for sophisticated buy-side firms looking to modernize how they trade.” — Aasim Hasan, Managing Partner, Moneta Ventures

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading , an AI-native platform redefining how institutional traders move from research to execution, today announced the close of a $4.8M seed round, led by Moneta Ventures, with participation from strategic partner ThinkAlpha , alongside a group of early backers. Proceeds will fund the buildout of algorithmic strategies across new products and geographies, advance the firm’s intelligent automation capabilities, and support the development of strategic distribution partnerships.Building Toward a Truly Multi-Market PlatformSince going live in 2025, Ingenuity has built a production-grade trading infrastructure covering U.S. equities and options, powered by ultra-low-latency execution and real-time workflow intelligence. With this new capital, the firm will extend its suite of algorithms — including Sweep, VWAP, TWAP, POV, and Liquidity Seeking — into futures, FX, and beyond, while opening access to clients and counterparties in new regions.“We built Ingenuity to be the trading infrastructure of the next decade — AI-native, multi-asset, and purpose-built for institutional workflows,” said Karthik Teki, CEO of Ingenuity Trading. “This raise lets us move faster on everything in our roadmap: broader product and geographic reach, smarter automation, and the partnerships that bring our platform to a wider universe of buy-side clients.”Moneta Ventures Leads the Round, ThinkAlpha Joins as Strategic PartnerMoneta Ventures, known for backing transformative technology businesses, led the financing. ThinkAlpha joins as a strategic partner, providing the high-performance trading infrastructure and ultra-low-latency execution capabilities that underpin Ingenuity’s platform. Together, the investors reflect strong conviction in Ingenuity’s approach to modernizing electronic trading through an AI-first architecture and purpose-built execution stack.“Ingenuity represents a new generation of trading technology — one that brings together high-performance execution and genuine machine intelligence in a single, cohesive platform,” said Aasim Hasan, Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures. “The team shipped a live, production system in its first year. We see Ingenuity becoming the platform of choice for sophisticated buy-side firms looking to modernize how they trade.”Use of ProceedsThe funding will be deployed across three strategic priorities:- Product and Geographic Breadth: Extend proven algorithmic strategies from equities and options into futures, FX, and other instruments, while opening access to clients and venues across new regions.- Intelligent Automation: Deepen the platform’s AI capabilities — including intra-trade analytics, adaptive recommendations, and natural language-to-execution workflows — so traders can act on ideas with speed and precision that legacy systems cannot match.- Distribution and Partnerships: Forge relationships with prime brokers, technology providers, and regional intermediaries to bring Ingenuity’s capabilities to a broader set of buy-side firms worldwide.A Modern Alternative to Legacy Trading InfrastructureIngenuity enters this next phase as a credible challenger to the fragmented, decades-old systems that still underpin much of electronic trading. Its unified architecture — built AI-native from the outset, not retrofitted — delivers the execution performance of a specialist alongside the adaptability and intelligence of a modern software platform. With a live system already in production and a clear roadmap ahead, Ingenuity is positioned to serve the full scope of buy-side workflows with consistency and speed.“We are just getting started,” added Pallav Chhaochhria, President of Ingenuity Trading. “The architecture we’ve built was designed from day one to scale across strategies, products, and markets. This capital gives us the runway to move decisively and put Ingenuity in front of a much wider client base.”ThinkAlpha’s role as a strategic partner further strengthens Ingenuity’s execution foundation as the company expands beyond its initial markets.“We see strong alignment between ThinkAlpha’s execution infrastructure and Ingenuity’s AI-native approach to institutional trading,” said Gene Choe, COO of ThinkAlpha. “Together, we can help clients access a more adaptive, efficient, and scalable trading experience without the limitations of fragmented legacy systems.”Ingenuity was represented by Terrence Kerwin of Fox Rothschild LLP in connection with the financing transaction.About Ingenuity TradingIngenuity Trading is a FinTech company redefining institutional execution through a next-generation platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows — enabling clients to trade equities, options, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.Founded by Karthik Teki and Pallav Chhaochhria, and guided by industry veterans including Naz Al-Khudairi, Ingenuity brings deep domain expertise to the forefront of trading innovation. The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help buy-side firms optimize execution and reduce costs. For more information, visit ingenuity.trading.About Moneta VenturesMoneta Ventures is a venture capital firm that partners with early-stage, high-growth enterprise technology companies across the U.S. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with a history of building and scaling successful technology businesses, Moneta pairs capital with hands-on operational support to help founders grow enduring companies. Since 2014, the firm has invested in more than 60 companies across emerging and underserved venture markets. For more information, visit moneta.vc.About ThinkAlphaFounded by industry veterans, ThinkAlpha is a high-performance fintech platform purpose-built for transactional, analytical, and programmatic trading at scale. ThinkAlpha combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a commitment to innovation, delivering ultra-low-latency execution, real-time analytics, and robust risk services for institutional clients. ThinkAlpha’s proprietary technology stack features high-speed trading SDKs in C++ and Python, a next-generation market data infrastructure, and flexible APIs — all designed to support execution latencies under 50 microseconds. By colocating in NY4 and leveraging advanced programming techniques alongside direct market access, the platform delivers unmatched data throughput and lightning-fast trade execution. For more information, visit thinkalpha.io.Media ContactIngenuity TradingKarthik TekiCEO, Ingenuity Trading Inc.LinkedIn: Ingenuity TradingX: @ingenuitytrding

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