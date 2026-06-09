Gov. Reynolds signs Executive Order 19 establishing Office of Outdoor Recreation

Governor Kim Reynolds today issued an executive order establishing the Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation during a press conference at Lake Ahquabi State Park near Indianola. The office will be an extension of the Iowa Tourism Office, a division of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

“Outdoor recreation contributes nearly $6 billion annually to Iowa’s economy and supports nearly 50,000 jobs across the state, and opportunity exists for further growth,” said Governor Reynolds. “By fostering relationships among public agencies, private businesses, and community partners, we can promote and expand what Iowa has to offer for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and visitors, elevating our state’s image as an outdoor recreation destination.”

Executive Order 19 aims to support, enhance, and expand Iowa's outdoor recreation sector while ensuring the responsible stewardship of its natural landscapes for future generations. It also creates a centralized structure for public and private stakeholders which actively invest in outdoor recreation to work together, expanding strategic partnerships and promoting cohesive growth.

“Across Iowa, we’re seeing how outdoor recreation is shaping the story of our communities and driving economic growth,” said Debi Durham, director of the IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority. “Experiences like trails, parks and water access aren’t just amenities – they’re what draw visitors, support local businesses and create the kind of places where people want to live and work. By aligning this work with our tourism efforts, the Office of Outdoor Recreation will help communities turn these assets into lasting economic opportunity.”

“Today is a huge moment for Iowa and a landmark moment for the outdoor recreation economy nationwide,” said Chris Perkins, Vice President of Programs at Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “With Iowa becoming the 25th state to establish an outdoor recreation office, we are seeing undeniable momentum behind the idea that outdoor recreation drives economic growth, supports small businesses and rural communities, improves public health and strengthens quality of life. ORR has proudly worked alongside states across the country to help launch and support these offices, and we are thrilled to welcome Iowa into this growing movement. Governor Reynolds and Iowa leaders are recognizing what so many Americans already know — outdoor recreation is essential to the future of our communities, economy and way of life.”

During the press conference, Kayla Lyon, Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, also announced the launch of the 2026 Iowa State Park Passport. Now in its seventh year, the passport has been a popular way for Iowans and visitors to explore state parks and track outdoor adventures.