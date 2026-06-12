Renée Space Introduces Session Notes: The First AI Therapy App to Give You a Clinical-Grade Record of Every Conversation

Session Notes

Every session with Renée now ends with a record of what you felt, what you uncovered, and what you can do next.

We kept hearing the same thing from users, that I felt better after talking to Renée, but couldn't always tell how, or if I made tangible progress and Session Notes is our answer to that.” — Praharsh Bhatt, Co-Founder

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something happens at the end of a good therapy session. You walk out feeling clearer than when you walked in. You understood something about yourself you hadn't before. And then, somewhere between the parking lot and dinner, it starts to fade. That moment, the one where insight slips away before it can do anything, is what Session Notes was built to solve. Renée Space today introduces Session Notes. After every conversation with Renée, users receive a structured, five-section summary of their session: what you felt, what you covered, what you identified about yourself, what you learned, and what you can do next. It is available the moment a session ends. It lives in the app, accessible anytime. And if a you closes the app before reading it, Renée emails it to them automatically, one hour later, no setup required.For the first time, the work people do inside a therapy conversation doesn't have to disappear when the conversation ends.Built the way therapists think: Session Notes is structured around the SOAP framework, the same clinical documentation standard used by psychotherapists and healthcare providers for over five decades. Subjective experience. Observed patterns. Assessment. Plan. It is the architecture clinicians use to track a patient's growth over time. Renée brings that same structure to every user, after every session, automatically.A 2022 meta-analysis in Psychotherapy Research found that patients with access to structured session summaries reported 34% higher treatment satisfaction and significantly better recall of their therapeutic goals between sessions. Most people in therapy never see their own session notes. Renée Space changes that.What do your session notes include:What You're Feeling: Renée maps the emotions present throughout the session as visual mood chips. Yale's Center for Emotional Intelligence research shows that precisely naming an emotion measurably reduces its intensity at a neurological level. Knowing what you felt isn't a footnote. It's where change begins.What We Spoke About: A plain-language recap of the ground you covered. No clinical jargon. Just an honest account of what you brought into the conversation and where it went, written clearly enough to actually stay with you.What You Identified: The patterns, triggers, strengths, and coping mechanisms that surfaced during the session, named by Renée. Most of what shapes our emotional life operates below conscious awareness. This section brings those dynamics into focus: what's driving the feeling, what makes it worse, what you already do that helps.What You Learned: Breakthroughs, reframes, and perspective shifts, captured before they disappear. Insight is fragile. The clarity you reach mid-conversation can be nearly impossible to reconstruct a week later. When a session genuinely shifts something, Renée keeps it here. Not every session will have this section. When it does, it matters.What You Can Do: Healthy coping strategies, micro-practices, and reflection prompts drawn directly from the session, plus a thread to return to next time. Because insight without action is just awareness.Why this exists: Renée was built on the belief that self-understanding shouldn't require a waitlist, a referral, or a fee that makes support inaccessible to most people. But understanding yourself in the moment and building lasting self-awareness are two different things. One conversation helps. A record of many conversations, your patterns, your growth, your own words reflected back to you over time, it changes you.The Mayo Clinic identifies structured self-reflection as foundational to long-term mental health. Session Notes makes a mechanism available to everyone who uses Renée Space, after every single session, for free."We kept hearing the same thing from users, that they felt better after talking to Renée, but couldn't always hold onto why, or I made progress, I guess" said Praharsh Bhatt, Co-Founder of Renée Space. "Session Notes is our answer to that. It turns a moment of clarity into something you can return to, build on, and actually see progress through."Session Notes sits alongside Renée's existing support for stress, burnout, loneliness , depression, and relationship stress, and its Pattern Recognition feature, which surfaces each user's deepest emotional and behavioral patterns across conversations. Together, they building to Renée Space's long-term commitment: not just to help people feel better in the moment, but to help them understand themselves more deeply over time.That is how Renée Space is building a more self-aware generation. One session at a time.Session Notes is available now to all Renée Space subscribers on iOS. Past notes are accessible anytime from within the app.

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