Ron Ash, LLC Enters Bold New Era of Film, Television, Podcasting and Purpose-Driven Storytelling

Sauda Johnson-McNeal

Sauda Johnson-McNeal expands her vision across entertainment, keynote speaking, streaming and transformational content

Love The Skin You’re In” — Sauda Johnson-McNeal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Ash, LLC, the production company founded by attorney, producer, actress, entrepreneur and keynote speaker Sauda Johnson-McNeal , is entering a new chapter as it expands film, television, podcast, streaming and live-event projects for 2026 and beyond.Founded on the belief that success begins with self-love, empowerment and action, Ron Ash, LLC develops video content for film, television, streaming platforms and social media. The company captures human experiences through films, concert coverage, sporting events, digital series and lasting stories.Ron Ash, LLC continues to build its brand as a multidimensional production company committed to relatable storytelling, expanding into social justice thrillers centered on faith, educational equity, caregiving, emotional restoration, family healing, resilience, worth and courage.Love The Skin You’re In Builds National MomentumThe company’s feature film, Love The Skin You’re In, is now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango at Home. The film presents a powerful story of healing, faith, family and self-worth while sparking meaningful conversations across communities.Written, produced and executive produced by Sauda Johnson-McNeal, who also stars in the film, Love The Skin You’re In was directed by Kenn Michael and produced by Kimberly Ogletree. Obba Babatundé serves as executive producer, with Brittney Murray as co-producer. The Ron Ash production features legendary talent Marla Gibbs, Obba Babatundé and Wendy Raquel Robinson.Sauda Johnson-McNeal Leads Through Law, Media and PurposeAt the center of Ron Ash, LLC’s vision is Sauda Johnson-McNeal, a writing producer, actress, and education attorney, bridging student advocacy and purposeful storytelling.As founder and principal attorney of The Law Office of Sauda Johnson, PC, Johnson-McNeal built a respected education law practice representing students and families in special education and general education matters, including IEPs, bullying, expulsions, and discrimination.Her experience as an attorney, producer and entrepreneur sharpens her perspective on speaking about leading when the stakes are high and certainty is not guaranteed.Deliberate Velocity Expands Her Keynote PlatformSauda Johnson-McNeal is expanding her keynote platform, Deliberate Velocity, created for high performers, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, attorneys, women leaders and caregivers.The message is clear: Success at the next level does not wait for perfect conditions, and neither do the people who keep winning. Through Deliberate Velocity, Johnson-McNeal speaks to what happens when stakes rise, there is more to lose and hesitation replaces action.Drawing from law, business and film, she shows audiences how to move forward when certainty is not guaranteed. Her mission is to arm high performers with tools to keep building and advancing. Learn more: https://saudajohnsonmcneal.com/speaking/ Ron Ash, LLC Looks Toward 2026 and BeyondRon Ash, LLC is developing projects for audiences from their 30s through 60s, including millennials, Generation X and baby boomers. Projects include new legal thriller Miseducation, Green Eyes and Chocolate, Love The Skin You’re In series, celebrity guest podcast, self-care content, thriller/suspense films and digital verticals. As the company moves into 2026 and beyond, Ron Ash, LLC is positioned to expand through streaming, podcast platforms, live experiences, branded media and transformational storytelling.Key Company HighlightsRon Ash, LLC is a multidimensional production company creating film, television, streaming, podcast and social media content. Founded by Sauda Johnson-McNeal — attorney, writing producer, actress, and keynote speaker — the company develops stories rooted in self-love, faith, resilience, healing and purpose. Love The Skin You’re In is available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango at Home and features Marla Gibbs, Obba Babatundé and Wendy Raquel Robinson and introduces Sauda.Ron Ash, LLC is developing projects across film, television, podcasting, and digital media, including drama, thriller, faith, self-help and lifestyle entertainment. Johnson-McNeal’s keynote platform, Deliberate Velocity, expands the company’s mission by helping high performers keep advancing when conditions are not perfect. Learn more at www.ronashllc.com and www.lovetheskinyoureinfilm.com . Watch the official trailer, visit IMDb, Apple TV, or Vudu/Fandango at Home.Business Partnerships, Media Relations & Press InquiriesFor business partnerships and production inquiries, contact the Ron Ash, LLC Film Production Team at ronashllc@gmail.com. For media relations, interviews, podcast appearances and publicity requests, contact SNG | Amazing Trendsetters at director@amazingtrendsetters.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.