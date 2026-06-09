USARPAC Deputy Commanding General visits AFSBn-NEA APS-4 site

CAMP CARROLL, South Korea – Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, deputy commanding general – strategy and plans, U.S. Army Pacific, visited Army Prepositioned Stocks-4 here, June 4.

During the visit, Cornelia toured key APS-4 facilities and received briefings from the leadership of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia.

He observed firsthand the equipment and processes that enable rapid deployment and sustainment operations and was updated on ongoing initiatives to enhance readiness and support combined operations. The visit underscored the critical role APS-4 plays in supporting U.S. and allied readiness in the Pacific Region.

His tour concluded with a group photo in front of Warehouse-15, where he expressed appreciation for the efforts of the 403rd AFSB and AFSBn-NEA teams, noting the importance of their mission in maintaining the Warriors in the region.