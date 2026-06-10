Michael Colbach Portland, Oregon personal injury attorney Mike Colbach on his CBR 600 Oregon Motorcycle Attorney affiliated with Andy DiBrino pro motorcycle racer Colbach is also a 100‑ton U.S. Coast Guard‑licensed captain and an avid offshore angler

Portland personal injury attorney Michael Colbach named to the 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers list, one of the top personal injury lawyers in Oregon.

An attorney can buy their way into legal associations and law magazines, but the only way to get good trial verdicts is through skill and hard work.” — Michael Colbach

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Colbach, a Portland personal injury attorney, has been named to the 2026 Oregon Super Lawyers list, recognizing him among Oregon's top personal injury lawyers . Annually published, the Super Lawyers list recognizes the top five percent of attorneys in Oregon. Selections are based on a comprehensive evaluation including peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement.With more than 30 years of courtroom experience and over 140 jury trials, Michael Colbach has built a reputation for individualized client service and results.The Law Office of Michael A. Colbach Attorney at Law PC has been selected to the Oregon Super Lawyers list for the fifteenth consecutive year, having first received this distinction in 2012. This continued recognition reflects his sustained commitment to excellence in personal injury law and the high regard in which he is held by both clients and peers.Since founding his personal injury practice, Michael A. Colbach Attorney at Law PC has consistently secured significant recoveries across a wide range of case types. His practice includes complex truck and motorcycle accident litigation, as well as bicycle and pedestrian motor vehicle injury cases. Among his recent results is a $4.1 million jury verdict in Marion County, Oregon, on behalf of an injured cyclist in a case against the State of Oregon, acting through its Department of Transportation (ODOT) (Case No. 21CV47580), an outcome that underscores Mr. Colbach's willingness to aggressively pursue justice when insurers and government entities refuse to act.Mr. Colbach further distinguishes his practice through a client-focused fee structure designed to maximize client recovery. His approach is intended to increase the net amount his clients ultimately retain. "It is important when you are choosing your own attorney to understand the specifics of the lawyer fee agreement and how the lawyer fee is calculated because that directly impacts how much money you will actually recover."Colbach advises individuals seeking representation also ask the below direct questions before hiring their own personal injury attorney:What percentage of your practice is personal injury?How many years have you practiced personal injury law?How many cases have you filed, and how many have gone to trial?When was your last jury trial, and what was the verdict?Do your fees increase for filing a lawsuit or going to mediation?Do you charge for recovering medical expenses?Colbach's goal is to ensure that people feel supported in a system that can often seem overwhelming.For Portland personal injury trial lawyer Michael Colbach, advocacy for cyclists and motorcyclists extends far beyond the courtroom . It reflects a lifetime spent riding motorcycles, racing bicycles, and supporting causes rooted in sport, health and community. Colbach also has a long running commitment to hunger‑relief efforts in Oregon and Washington, utilizing more of his skills, Colbach is also a 100‑ton U.S. Coast Guard‑licensed captain and an avid offshore angler.Whether on the road, on the water, or in the community, Colbach’s career and personal pursuits have merged around a shared goal: accountability, access, and helping others.

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