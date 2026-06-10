Magic Jimmy Announces Early Access Program for Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids Ahead of Amazon Launch

Magic Your Ideas into Life One tap from idea to print Create anything in 3D

Magic Jimmy opens early access registration for its AI-powered Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids ahead of the Amazon launch

Every child is born a creator. The Spark AI is built to prove it — and now families can claim one before everyone else, at the best price we will ever offer.” — Magic Jimmy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Jimmy, the AI-powered 3D printer brand designed for children aged 8 and up, today announced the launch of an early access registration program ahead of the official Amazon debut of the Magic Jimmy Spark AI . Families who register at 3dprinterforkids.com will receive an exclusive pre-launch purchase price of $199.99 — compared to the regular retail price of $274.99 — delivered as a personal coupon code prior to the public launch date.The early access program is designed to give interested families the opportunity to plan their purchase ahead of the Amazon listing going live, and to acknowledge early supporters of the brand with a meaningful price difference.About the Magic Jimmy Spark AIThe Magic Jimmy Spark AI is a children's 3D printer built from the ground up for young creators. Unlike conventional 3D printers designed for adult hobbyists, the Spark AI was engineered with child safety and independent use as primary considerations — fully enclosed to keep hot components out of reach, fully assembled out of the box, and operational within minutes of arrival.At the center of the Magic Jimmy experience is the Magic Jimmy App, available on iOS and Android, featuring five AI-powered creative tools. AI Craft converts hand-drawn sketches or text descriptions into ready-to-print 3D models. AI Doodle transforms original character designs into wearable objects including badges, keyrings, and pendants. AI MiniMe converts a child's photo into a personalized cartoon figurine. MiniMakie provides a mix-and-match character builder for designing entirely original figures. The app also includes a built-in library of over 1,500 ready-to-print designs across toys, figures, and educational models, with STL Import enabling children to bring in files from external platforms such as Thingiverse.For children who want to explore further, the Magic Jimmy ecosystem extends to 17 dedicated design mini-apps available on iPad and Windows PC, alongside two full desktop applications — Magic 3D, a building block design tool, and Art 3D, a digital clay sculpting application — both available on Windows and iPad.A STEM tool designed to feel like playMagic Jimmy was founded on the belief that children learn most effectively when they are creating rather than consuming. The Spark AI is designed to support spatial reasoning, iterative problem-solving, and creative confidence — skills that align directly with STEM education frameworks — through the process of designing and printing physical objects.Every printed model represents a complete creative and technical cycle: a child conceives an idea, uses digital tools to develop it, and produces a tangible physical result. The educational value is embedded in the process rather than presented as instruction.The Magic Jimmy Spark AI will be available on Amazon.com at a regular retail price of $274.99. Families interested in the early access program can register at 3dprinterforkids.com.For more information, visit magicjimmy.com or follow @magicjimmytech on Facebook and Instagram.

Magic Jimmy Spark AI 3D Printer for Kids — Watch This Articulated Shark Come to Life | Real Print, Real Magic

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