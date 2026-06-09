Attorney General Ford Warns Nevadans of Cryptocurrency Kiosk Scams

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford urged Nevadans to be conscientious about rising scam techniques involving cryptocurrency kiosks, or what are commonly called “Bitcoin” or “crypto” ATMs. Scammers and fraudsters are extremely adaptive, and often use newer forms of technology to defraud victims who may not be aware of the scams or how the technology works.

“One of the most important ways to protect yourself from scams is to stay informed — scammers are consistently changing their tactics to fool you in new ways,” said Attorney General Ford. “Scammers will use cryptocurrency kiosks to trick you into transferring money in an almost untraceable manner, making your money very difficult to recover. If a person asks you to use a cryptocurrency kiosk to transfer money, stop and consider if the interaction feels above board. When in doubt, follow your gut."

Cryptocurrency kiosks are an increasingly popular tool that criminals use to carry out frauds and scams. These machines often resemble traditional ATMs, and they are located in common businesses such as gas stations, supermarkets, bars, and convenience stores. Cryptocurrency kiosks convert cash into digital currency, which can then be sent to unknown third parties. These transactions cannot be reversed and are nearly untraceable, making it extremely difficult to recover money that criminals steal using cryptocurrency kiosks.

Cryptocurrency kiosk scams typically begin with an unsolicited communication (such as a phone call, text, email, pop-up message) that creates a sense of fear and urgency. Often, scammers will impersonate someone the potential victim would trust, such as a relative or the representative of a legitimate organization. The scammer will then claim an emergency exists that can only be resolved by depositing funds into a cryptocurrency kiosk.

The scammer then provides instructions about how to complete the transaction, which sometimes include a QR code that is associated with the scammer’s digital wallet. According to FBI data cited by the AARP, cryptocurrency kiosk scams are on the rise, and they disproportionately impact older adults. In 2025 alone, cryptocurrency kiosks were used in scams that led to more than $389 million in reported losses.

The Office of the Attorney General welcomes information on scams affecting Nevada citizens. Nevadans who feel they may have been victim of a scam, including one involving cryptocurrency kiosks, should consider filing a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General here.

###