A Daughter Marks 10 Years Since Her Father's Passing with Father's Day Campaign Giving Back to the Paralysis Community

The Stone

Bold&Zeal founder Erica Bazerkanian honors her father's legacy with a limited-edition drop and doubled donations to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

What he showed us in the months that followed was how to keep living boldly when everything is uncertain. This is my way of carrying that forward — and helping other families facing the same reality.” — Erica Bazerkanian

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, on a summer evening that changed her family forever, Erica Bazerkanian's father suffered a spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He lived for five months with extraordinary courage — and in that time, he showed his family what it means to face unimaginable loss with dignity. This Father's Day , Bazerkanian is honoring that legacy not with words alone, but through action.Through her purpose-driven apparel brand, Bold&Zeal, she is launching The Stone — a limited-edition crewneck named for her father — and doubling the brand's charitable giving to support families living with paralysis. For the duration of the Father's Day campaign, running through June 21, 20% of proceeds, twice the brand's standard contribution, will be donated to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation."Ten years ago, my dad's life, and ours, changed in a single evening," said Bazerkanian. "What he showed us in the months that followed was how to keep living boldly when everything is uncertain. This is my way of carrying that forward — and helping other families facing the same reality. For Father's Day, doubling our giving felt like the only way to honor him."Jeff "Papa" Stone passed away at 71, but his influence continues to shape everything Bazerkanian has built in his memory. In the years since his passing, she has completed eight marathons for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and helped raise more than $215,000 for paralysis research and advocacy, building a community around the message #IAMSTONE.That message now takes physical form. The Stone is a limited-edition crewneck produced in Los Angeles from rescued, upcycled cotton fabric — transforming unused material into something meaningful. It comes in black with a cream print, is designed in a relaxed men's cut, true to size on men, intentionally oversized on women, and retails for $75. It will not be restocked.The Father's Day campaign runs through Sunday, June 21, at boldandzeal.com About Bold&ZealBold&Zeal is a purpose-driven lifestyle apparel brand founded by Erica Bazerkanian, built from personal loss and dedicated to inspiring people to live boldly and rise through adversity. Through intentional, premium design and an ongoing give-back model, the brand directs a portion of every purchase to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in support of the paralysis community. Prior to founding Bold&Zeal, Bazerkanian spent 30 years as a senior marketing executive in the biotech industry and holds an MBA from the Wharton School. Bold&Zeal is based in Simi Valley, California. Learn more at boldandzeal.com or follow @boldandzeal

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