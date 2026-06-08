CMC’s Cuesta Camp trains for 2026 fire season

Cuesta Conservation Camp at California Men’s Colony (CMC) held their annual fire preparedness drills to be ready for the 2026 fire season.

The two-day training was held May 12-13, putting crews through a series of physically demanding and skills-based exercises. These were designed to evaluate readiness, teamwork, endurance, and fire line performance.

The drills included timed hikes through rugged terrain and competitive fire line construction. Drills also included tool handling, cutting exercises, and additional crew-based challenges simulating the demands of active wildfire assignments. Crews were evaluated on safety, communication, efficiency and overall performance under pressure.

The annual preparedness drills serve as an important opportunity for incarcerated hand crews and staff to sharpen critical firefighting skills prior to deployment during California’s fire season.

The training also reinforces discipline, accountability, physical fitness and teamwork, all of which are essential during emergency fire operations.

One crew earned top honors based on overall performance throughout the training. Staff recognized all participating crews for their effort, professionalism, and commitment during the rigorous exercises.

The Cuesta Conservation Camp program operates through a partnership between CDCR and CAL FIRE. The program provides incarcerated individuals with training, work experience, and the opportunity to assist in wildfire suppression, emergency response and conservation projects throughout California.

Submitted by Lt. M. Blankenship

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