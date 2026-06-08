RJD hosts Low and Slow Car Show for staff, incarcerated

The RJ Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) successfully hosted its third annual Low and Slow Car Show.

The June 3 event, held on Facility E, was organized and facilitated by the RJD education staff. The Low and Slow Car Show brought together participants from the United Lowrider Coalition and the Prison Ministry, creating a day centered on community and rehabilitation.

Warden’s Pick : A 1952 Chevy Skyline captured first place in addition to the prestigious Warden’s Pick title.

: A 1952 Chevy Skyline captured first place in addition to the prestigious Warden’s Pick title. Crowd favorites: A high-energy hopping demonstration by a 1999 Lincoln Town Car and a 1988 Chevy Blazer served as the main highlight for staff and attendees.

Fostering rehabilitation, community connection

Events like the annual car show mimic life in the outside community, playing a vital role in helping the incarcerated population prepare for successful reintegration upon release. The event has quickly become a highly anticipated tradition that reinforces positive behavior and programming.

“We really appreciate the warden and facility captain letting this happen,” said one incarcerated individual. “We feel like our rehabilitative efforts are being seen and acknowledged.”

Submitted by Lt. K. Cottrell

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