Bay County Fire Rescue earns stroke and cardiac care award

Bay County Fire Rescue has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold Achievement Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing the department's commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based care for stroke and cardiac patients.

The national award honors emergency medical services agencies that demonstrate excellence in delivering rapid, coordinated care for patients experiencing time-sensitive medical emergencies such as strokes and heart attacks.

Mission: Lifeline EMS® is the American Heart Association's national initiative to improve systems of care for patients with severe heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening cardiovascular emergencies. The program focuses on reducing barriers to prompt treatment from the moment 911 is called through hospital treatment and recovery.

Emergency medical services personnel can begin treatment as soon as they arrive on scene, often up to an hour sooner than if a patient travels to the hospital by private vehicle. EMS professionals are also trained to provide lifesaving interventions, including resuscitation efforts for patients experiencing cardiac arrest.

“Arguably the most important link in the chains of survival for acute stroke and cardiovascular emergencies is emergency medical services and prehospital professionals,” said Kacey Kronenfeld, M.D., FAEMS, chair of the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Taskforce. “Early condition identification, stabilization and prehospital interventions, and initiation of actions within the regional systems of care provide patients with the best chance for receiving expedient definitive therapies leading to optimal outcomes and maximized quality of life.”

Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement Officer Capt. Amber Leach played a key role in the department's award application process, spending countless hours collecting and analyzing data from multiple reporting platforms to demonstrate the county’s performance and adherence to national standards.

"Bay County Fire Rescue is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients," said Leach. "The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work every day so patients have the best possible chance of survival."

The recognition comes as the county continues to expand emergency medical services throughout the community. In May, the department added two additional 24-hour ambulances, bringing the total number of frontline ambulances to 10 for the first time since 2004.