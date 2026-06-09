Nike brand marketing veteran Justin Biskin joins NVE Experience Agency to lead sports marketing NVE Experience Agency

NVE taps Biskin to accelerate sports practice, guiding brands to earn cultural relevance through transformative experiential marketing.

That’s fundamentally how NVE operates: creating work that lives within culture, not adjacent to it. We aren’t just helping brands show up in sports; we’re helping them earn their place in it.” — Justin Biskin, SVP, Sports Marketing, NVE Experience Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVE Experience Agency (NVE) , a culture-led, independent, global brand experience agency, today announced the strategic hire of Nike brand marketing veteran Justin Biskin as Senior Vice President to lead its sports marketing practice. Biskin will be responsible for the continued growth and evolution of NVE’s sports marketing business, focusing on helping brands earn relevance in modern sports culture through the power of transformative brand experiences.Sport is the world’s most powerful common language, shaping culture and uniting people through emotion, identity, and community. This year is the beginning of a once-in-a-generation era for sport, with a series of major events set to take place in the United States including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the 2028 Summer Olympics, the 2031 Rugby World Cup, and the 2034 Winter Olympics. Combined with rapid growth in domestic leagues worldwide, these milestones will focus global attention on sport and culture, creating an unprecedented opportunity for brands everywhere.NVE’s approach to sports marketing helps brands move from visibility to belonging through storytelling and transformative experiences, creating connections that don’t just reach people but stay with them forever. This framework can be seen in NVE’s award-winning sports marketing work for Captain Morgan, Cash App, Liquid I.V., NBA, and more.Biskin joins NVE from Nike, bringing more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of sport, entertainment, and culture to the agency, with deep expertise across sports marketing, experiential, content, media, and partnerships. He will report to Chief Business Officer Jenny Basco.The agency’s investment in the expansion of its sports marketing practice comes at the intersection of proven capability and powerful market timing.“As sport becomes a 24/7 cultural engine, brands are looking for partners who know how to show up consistently with impact,” says NVE Chief Business Officer, Jenny Basco. “Our sports marketing practice is built to meet that moment. We already have a track record for delivering award-winning work in the sports space—this isn’t new for us. What’s new is the intentional focus: bringing in dedicated leadership and formalizing the offering so we can scale what’s already working. Justin’s expertise will be key to expanding NVE’s sports business.”Despite its scale and impact, sports marketing is still dominated by formulaic activations and forgettable sponsorships. Designed for access instead of meaning, it often misses the cultural, emotional, and communal forces that make fandom so powerful. NVE approaches sport as a living cultural system, where brands build relevance through identity, emotion, and community.“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter leading sports marketing at NVE Experience Agency,” says Biskin. “From an experiential and cultural standpoint, we saw a clear gap in the market in how brands come to life in and around sports and knew that we had an opportunity to help brands think about sports differently—as a cultural system. That’s fundamentally how NVE operates: creating work that lives within culture, not adjacent to it. We aren’t just helping brands show up in sports; we’re helping them earn their place in it.”During his 10+ years in senior global brand leadership roles at Nike, Biskin co-founded and led Nike’s pioneering content division, transforming athlete and brand storytelling into a full‑funnel model that drove brand growth and supported Nike’s Sports Marketing portfolio. Earlier at Nike, he led integrated media, global campaigns, and platform strategy, modernizing Nike’s social and media ecosystem, and elevating moments like BREAKING2 into global cultural events. Before Nike, Justin spent time at GMR Marketing and Wasserman, partnering with leading brands including Microsoft, Samsung, Pepsi, Gatorade, Ironman Triathlon, and Riot Games to deliver large‑scale experiential programs, content, and partnership initiatives across sports and entertainment.NVE’s sports marketing service offerings include sports strategy, partner strategy, fan experiences and engagement campaigns, premium hospitality, and integrated campaigns and activations. Visit ExperienceNVE.com/NVE-Sports to learn more.++++About NVE Experience AgencyNVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an independent creative marketing agency specializing in brand experience. Founded on the principle that ‘The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever,’ NVE is on a mission to transform the industry through the power of strategic, craft-led experiences that are rooted in culture. With a global network and hubs in LA, NY and London, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands to help them build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers. The agency offers a suite of integrated capabilities, including Marketing Strategy, Experiential Marketing, Event Production, Content, and Communications. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn.###

Sports Marketing by NVE Experience Agency

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