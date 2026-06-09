VI Marketing and Branding Earns Eight Telly Awards for Creative Excellence in Behavior Change Marketing

Agency recognized for campaigns that inspire action across tourism, public health and public safety

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) has earned eight honors at the 47th Annual Telly Awards , recognizing the agency’s ability to create campaigns that combine creativity, strategy and behavioral insight to inspire action.The agency received one Gold, four Silver and three Bronze Telly Awards for campaigns spanning tourism, public health and public safety. Honored work included ‘ROUTES: Mother Road’ for the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, ‘Who Are You Driving For?’ for the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, and multiple campaigns developed for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust that encourage healthier choices across Oklahoma.For more than 35 years, VI has specialized in behavior change marketing, using strategy, creativity and human insight to address complex challenges. The recognition highlights VI’s approach to developing work that connects with audiences and drives measurable outcomes for communities.“At VI, we believe the most powerful marketing does more than get noticed — it creates change,” said Tim Berney, founder and CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. “Whether we’re encouraging safer choices, supporting healthier communities or inspiring people to explore Oklahoma, our goal is always to understand what motivates people and to create work that moves them. These awards are a reflection of our clients, our partners and the talented team behind these campaigns.”The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, with winners selected from thousands of entries worldwide by The Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of leading experts across advertising, production, television and digital media.VI’s recognition follows continued national momentum for the agency’s behavior change work, including campaigns that have reached audiences far beyond Oklahoma. The honors reinforce VI’s belief that world-class marketing can come from anywhere when creativity is rooted in understanding what drives people to act.To view VI’s award-winning work, visit https://www.vimarketingandbranding.com/ The full list of Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners/ # # #About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service agency specializing in behavior change marketing, integrated campaigns and measurable results. Founded in 1989, VI combines research, strategy and creativity to influence how people think, engage and act, helping organizations create meaningful and measurable change.About The Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives thousands of entries from around the world each year and winners are selected by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of leading experts representing advertising, production, television, streaming and digital media.

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