Falsely imprisoned for murder, freed by Boudin, man can sue S.F. police, appeals court rules

Joaquin Ciria, who was freed from prison with the support of then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin, has won a federal appeals court's approval to sue San Francisco police after spending 32 years incarcerated for a murder he didn’t commit.

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