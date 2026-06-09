New Sonoma County Hall of Justice Dedicated in California

Sonoma County’s new Hall of Justice was formally dedicated May 29, marking a major milestone for a long-planned courthouse project intended to centralize key court operations in Santa Rosa. The facility is designed to consolidate criminal, traffic, juvenile dependency and family court functions now split between the existing Hall of Justice and the Main Adult Detention Facility.

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