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Judicial Profile: San Luis Obispo County Judge Michael Kelley

(Subscription required) Former Sidley Austin leader Michael Kelley discusses judging, writing, public trust, and why San Luis Obispo reminds him of Tuscany.

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Judicial Profile: San Luis Obispo County Judge Michael Kelley

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