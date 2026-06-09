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RevOptimum Exposes Wholesale Rate Leakage Cannibalizing Independent Hotel Profits by 18%

Founder & CEO Scott Frothingham

Founder & CEO Scott Frothingham

Legacy wholesalers are breaking rate parity, letting third-party sites steal direct bookings.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent hotels and boutique resorts are losing an average of 18% of their direct net revenue due to unchecked inventory leaks stemming from legacy wholesale contracts, according to a nationwide distribution audit published by remote revenue management firm RevOptimum. The report exposes the operational vulnerability known as "Wholesale Rate Leakage." In an effort to secure baseline occupancy, independent hoteliers frequently sell blocks of inventory to global wholesalers at deeply discounted corporate rates. Under strict legal contracts, these heavily discounted rates are mandated to remain private, bundled exclusively inside vacation packages, flights, or rental car pairings.

However, RevOptimum’s modern market tracking reveals a widespread breach of these agreements. Wholesalers are systematically unbundling these room blocks and secretly reselling the standalone, discounted inventory to unapproved, non-contracted Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). Because these secondary OTAs operate with virtually zero marketing overhead, they can undercut the hotel’s official direct website price on public search results. This practice destroys a hotel's rate parity, completely neutralizing their direct booking strategies. When a consumer searches for the property, they bypass the official site to purchase the leaked wholesale rate on a rogue third-party platform, converting what should have been a zero-commission direct reservation into a highly diluted, low-margin wholesale transaction.

Scott Frothingham
RevOptimum
+1 470-549-8999
scott@revoptimum.com
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RevOptimum Exposes Wholesale Rate Leakage Cannibalizing Independent Hotel Profits by 18%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


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