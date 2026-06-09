Lokahi Longevity Backs American College of Cardiology Call for Universal Cardiovascular Inflammation Screening

Lokahi Longevity, based in Hawaii, is a geroscience-focused medical clinic translating cutting-edge bioscience research into practical interventions that extend healthspan—the years lived in optimal health.

Honolulu clinic offers $20.50 access to hs-CRP testing to help assess heart attack and stroke risk beyond cholesterol

Cholesterol alone does not tell the full story of heart attack and stroke risk. Inflammation also plays a key role, and we are making hs-CRP testing available in Hawaii for just $20.50.” — David G. Watumull, chairman and co-founder of Lokahi Longevity

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lokahi Longevity has launched a program advocating universal hs-CRP testing to assess cardiovascular inflammation risk, as called for by the American College of Cardiology’s recent Scientific Statement . This simple blood test helps assess the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as heart attack and stroke independent of LDL cholesterol.The American College of Cardiology (ACC) now recommends that all adults aged 20 years or older receive an hs-CRP test to evaluate systemic inflammation for primary or secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD). According to the ACC, “It is now well established that chronic, silent, low-grade inflammation, together with key mediators like cytokines, chemokines, and acute-phase reactants, plays a pivotal role in atherosclerotic plaque formation, progression, rupture, and thrombogenesis that lead to acute coronary syndrome.”Clinical data from the large, well-controlled CANTOS and JUPITER clinical trials demonstrate, in different patient populations, the importance of measuring hs-CRP. The ACC Scientific Statement also states, “In aggregate, the evidence linking inflammation with atherosclerotic CVD is no longer exploratory but is compelling and clinically actionable. The time for action has now arrived.”“Most people think a standard lipid panel tells the whole story of heart attack and stroke risk. They’re wrong,” said David G. Watumull, chairman and co-founder of Lokahi Longevity (Lokahi). “Inflammation also plays a key role, yet it is typically not measured as part of a standard physical or routine blood work and may not be covered by insurance for primary or secondary prevention of MACE. To help address this gap and as part of our hs-CRP advocacy program, we are offering access to an hs-CRP test through a leading diagnostic lab in Hawaii for just $20.50.”“As the former CEO of the American College of Cardiology, I fully support universal hs-CRP testing for all adults to determine relative cardiovascular risk and to take action early when indicated,” added Jack Lewin, MD, Administrator of the Hawaii State Health Planning and Development Agency. Dr. Lewin was appointed by Gov. Josh Green, MD, to lead the state’s health care innovation. Both Gov. Green and Dr. Lewin advocate disease prevention as the foundation for healthy Hawaii residents.Lokahi Longevity brings groundbreaking universal hs-CRP screening access to HawaiiHawaii has the longest life expectancy in the U.S., with Hawaii residents living nearly 2.5 years longer than the national average in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By advocating for the implementation of universal hs-CRP screening, Lokahi Longevity is helping to move care from reactive treatment to proactive lifespan and healthspan optimization.“We urge wider adoption of hs-CRP testing across the medical community,” said Watumull. “We want to give patients and doctors the data and tools they need to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.”For individuals looking to understand and manage the role of inflammation in the chronic diseases of aging (‘inflammaging’), Lokahi Longevity recommends taking action today:1. Advocate for yourself at your next checkup. Request that your primary care physician add an hs-CRP test to your next routine blood panel.2. Consult inflammaging experts. If you or your physician wants additional information to help interpret the hs-CRP test or address chronic inflammation, Lokahi Longevity provides specialized consultation.3. Special hs-CRP test pricing. If your medical insurance doesn’t cover an hs-CRP test, contact Lokahi Longevity. Lokahi Longevity has negotiated a price of just $20.50 with a leading diagnostic lab in Hawaii and receives no economic benefit from this testing.As “The Inflammaging Experts,” Lokahi Longevity is offering a complimentary first-step consultation for individuals seeking to better understand the role of inflammaging in cardiovascular health. To schedule, email shirley@lokahilongevity.com or call 808-723-5459.About Lokahi LongevityLocated in Honolulu at Kapiolani Medical Center, Lokahi Longevity is dedicated to helping individuals optimize their healthspan — the years spent in vibrant, functional health. Lokahi uses advanced diagnostics, biomarkers, and personalized protocols to combat the root causes of aging and chronic disease. Lokahi Longevity’s concierge care team has more than 20 years of experience in the inflammaging field and provides personalized, physician-guided interventions targeting inflammation’s role in the chronic diseases of aging. Lōkahi, the Hawaiian word for harmony and unity, reflects the clinic's passion to foster healthier individuals and thriving communities.

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