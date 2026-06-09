Sculpting This Earth: A Rare Cinematic Journey Into the World of Land Art - Now Available Worldwide on VOD

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Visually Stunning Documentary Follows Artist Strijdom van der Merwe Across Southern Africa’s Remote Landscapes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Released to VOD June 9, 2026, indie distributor Random Media proudly invites audiences worldwide to experience SCULPTING THIS EARTH . A visually stunning cinematic journey that is one of only a small handful of feature-length documentaries ever made about the world of land art, and the first feature-length film about land art to emerge from the Southern Hemisphere.The acclaimed documentary follows internationally renowned land artist Strijdom van der Merwe as he journeys deep into the spectacular southern African interior, transforming remote natural landscapes into breathtaking temporary works of art crafted entirely from the natural materials around him, offering audiences a rare opportunity to witness an artist at work …in direct collaboration with nature itself.Filmed over sixteen months across the four seasons consecutively, the 95-minute documentary captures van der Merwe’s extraordinary creative process, where deserts, coastlines, open plains, and rugged wilderness become temporary canvases for large-scale environmental artworks designed to exist only for a fleeting moment. Directed by Victor van Aswegen and produced by Mike Spittal, Victor van Aswegen, and Strijdom van der Merwe, the film offers far more than an observational portrait of an artist at work.Thoughtful, meditative, and visually immersive, SCULPTING THIS EARTH becomes a reflection on life, impermanence, and humanity’s evolving relationship with the natural world, exploring the emotional power of creating beauty that is never meant to last.Featuring 25 original land art works, filmed in striking UHD 4K and underscored by an extraordinary original soundtrack featuring 11 compositions created specifically for the film by Kristi Boonzaaier, the documentary stands as both an intimate artist portrait and a breathtaking cinematic experience.The film has already earned international festival acclaim, including an Official Selection and Best Documentary nomination at Snowdance Independent Film Festival in Germany, an Official Selection at Montreal’s prestigious Le Festival International du Film sur l’Art (Le FIFA), and an Official Selection at the Chichester International Film Festival in the United Kingdom, further establishing its appeal among global audiences drawn to art, environmental storytelling, and visually immersive documentary filmmaking.LOGLINEAn internationally acclaimed land artist transforms remote southern African landscapes into breathtaking temporary works in this visually immersive documentary about art, nature, and impermanence.SYNOPSISOver four consecutive seasons, internationally acclaimed South African land artist Strijdom van der Merwe journeys into some of the most remote and visually spectacular natural environments across southern Africa to create extraordinary large-scale works of temporary land art.Filmed over sixteen months, SCULPTING THIS EARTH offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at van der Merwe’s creative process, documenting the conceptual vision, physical endurance, and emotional commitment required to transform raw natural landscapes into fleeting artistic statements designed to exist only for a moment.More than a documentary about art, the film becomes a profound meditation on impermanence, environmental connection, and humanity’s relationship with the natural world. Featuring 25 remarkable land art works and an original score composed specifically for the film, SCULPTING THIS EARTH is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant cinematic experience that captures both the fragility of beauty and the enduring power of artistic expression.SPECSDirected by: Victor van AswegenProduced by: Mike Spittal, Victor van Aswegen, Strijdom van der MerweStarring: Strijdom van der MerweOriginal Score by: Kristi BoonzaaierFeaturing: 25 Original Land Art WorksRuntime: 95 MinutesLanguage: EnglishCountry of Origin: South AfricaGenre: Fine Arts / DocumentaryFormat: UHD 4KRelease Date: June 9, 2026Availability: VOD Streaming WorldwideDownloadable Trailer:FOLLOW THE FILMOfficial Website: https://sculptingthisearthfilm.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sculptingthisearthfilm/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SculptingThisEarth YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SculptingThisEarth IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt42697138/reference/?ref_=fn_t_1 Press Kit (Photos, Key Art & More):ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, cable and satellite networks, television outlets, and conventional retail channels. Known for its commitment to filmmaker-driven storytelling, Random Media supports bold, original voices across a wide range of genres and formats.The company’s growing library includes acclaimed titles such as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, Iron Brothers and many more.Website: https://randommedia.com X/Twitter: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment PRESS CONTACTS / FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES OR SCREENER ACCESSHigh Roads PR for Random MediaRick Rhoades | Brian BouzariRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com | Brian@HighRoadsPR.com

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