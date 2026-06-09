Create World Relaunches Sales at Mari Bellevue; Top-Producing Gwo Piña Buchanan Team Leads the Sellout

MARI Bellevue, located one block from Bellevue Square. Panoramic views highlight the best of Eastside and beyond. Dehlan Gwo, Yael Piña, and Rachel Buchanan of the Gwo Piña Buchanan team.

Boutique Luxury Condominium One Block From Bellevue Square Returns to Market; Three Sales in the First Week as Only 50 of 138 Move-In-Ready Residences Remain

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create World North America announced the sales relaunch of MARI Bellevue , the 138-residence boutique luxury condominium one block from Bellevue Square, with the top-producing Gwo Piña Buchanan team of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty appointed to lead the sellout. Reintroduced in line with current market pricing, MARI recorded three sales in its first week back on market. With only 50 residences remaining across the 20-story tower, the building is now 60% sold.The building offers a rare breadth of price points for luxury new construction in downtown Bellevue: studios from below $500,000, one-bedrooms from the $700,000s, two-bedrooms from $1.4 million, three-bedrooms from $2.3 million, and penthouses over $5 million. Atop the tower, the SkyClub and open-air SkyDeck—downtown Bellevue’s only condominium tower rooftop amenity—open to sweeping views of Lake Washington, the Cascades, and the Olympics. All residences are move-in ready today.“Choosing Gwo Piña Buchanan to finish the sellout of MARI was an obvious choice,” said Tom Yang, President of Create World North America, the development firm behind The Emerald and Mira Flats, among other residential and mixed-use projects across the Puget Sound region and Vancouver, B.C. “We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Dehlan, who led the successful sellout of one of our prior projects. Gwo Piña Buchanan brings a deep understanding of this market and an exceptional reputation among brokers, buyers, and fellow developers.”For Gwo, the assignment carries personal weight, having been involved in the design and early development of the project. “Bringing MARI back to the market is a full-circle moment for me,” said Dehlan Gwo, Partner at Gwo Piña Buchanan. “I remember sitting in MZA’s (MARI’s architects) office in 2019, tweaking floor plans. Now, in 2026, we get to finish the job.”MARI rises above the quiet northwest corner of downtown Bellevue, bordering the coveted enclaves of Vuecrest and Clyde Hill, yet sits just one block from Bellevue Square. “On some sides of the building, you look out at the trees and the mountains, and you forget you’re in downtown,” said Gwo. He points to the resilience of the Bellevue condominium market as a driver of the early response. “It’s a testament to the quality of life here and the momentum behind this city. People want to be in Bellevue.”The relaunch was met with immediate demand. “We were tasked with relaunching MARI at recalibrated pricing, and the market has already answered. We have three sales in hand after only our first week,” said Yael Piña, Partner at Gwo Piña Buchanan. The Select Residences on floors 3 to 15—studios, one-bedrooms, one-bedroom-plus-dens, and two-bedrooms from below $500,000 to $1.65 million, with generous 9’8″ ceilings and Bosch appliances—offer an accessible point of entry into the Bellevue luxury market. “These have been popular across every buyer segment, from first-time buyers and tech professionals to downsizers and traveling owners who want a part-time residence in downtown Bellevue.”The upper floors are the building’s signature. The AIRE collection and Penthouses offer generously proportioned two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes with ceilings approaching 12 feet, panoramic views across Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline, and the Cascade and Olympic ranges, and kitchens appointed with Gaggenau and Thermador appliances. Many of these buyers are downsizing from large single-family homes in nearby West Bellevue, Clyde Hill, and Medina, looking to maintain a lock-and-leave presence in Bellevue. “The condominium world is seeing a flight to quality, and we’re seeing it especially on the Eastside. Limited availability remains on the highest floors,” said Rachel Buchanan, Partner at Gwo Piña Buchanan. For Buchanan, MARI’s appeal is as much felt as it is specified. “This building has character. It’s not just another glassy high-rise. You feel something when you step inside. MARI is bright, airy, neighborly, and at ease.”With only 138 residences, MARI offers an alternative to downtown Bellevue’s larger high-rise towers with privacy, community, and a genuinely residential feel, moments from the city’s vibrant core. Less skyscraper, more sanctuary.For more information, visit maribellevue.com.###About Gwo Piña BuchananGwo Piña Buchanan is an award-winning and top-producing team at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, specializing in distinctive properties, new developments, and residential portfolio advisory. With more than $350 million in sales, Gwo Piña Buchanan is routinely recognized among the top 1% of real estate professionals in the United States and has been trusted by the Pacific Northwest’s most discerning buyers, sellers, and builders since 2016. Visit gwopinabuchanan.com.About Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR)Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty is a market-leading real estate brokerage serving the Puget Sound region, specializing in luxury residential, new developments, and advisory services across multiple asset classes. As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, the firm provides clients with exclusive access to a global network of extraordinary properties and discerning buyers worldwide.Editor’s Note: Market data, project photos, and headshots are available on request.DISCLAIMER: Information was gathered from sources deemed reliable, but cannot be guaranteed. Readers are encouraged to perform individual due diligence before acting upon content provided herein. Seller reserves the right to change the product offering without notice. E&OE.

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