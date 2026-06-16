Fred Andersen’s In the Company of Strangers is Now Available on Amazon – A Journey of Drifters and the Road Home

Cover of In the Company of Strangers: Drifters, Dreamers, and the Long Way Home, a collection of stories about finding purpose, freedom, and belonging. Author Fred Andersen, historian and fiction writer, whose latest collection explores journeys of self-discovery, human connection, and personal transformation.

Fred Andersen's new story collection follows drifters, dreamers, and everyday people searching for purpose, connection, and a place to call home.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fred Andersen's new book, In the Company of Strangers: Drifters, Dreamers, and the Long Way Home, is now available on Amazon. This collection brings together a wide range of stories about people searching for meaning, connection, and direction in different corners of life. Some characters are on the road, some are rooted closer to home, and others are shaped by work, memory, love, regret, and the unexpected people they meet along the way.A Collection of Stories About Finding Your PathIn the Company of Strangers explores the lives of characters facing personal crossroads. Some are running from the past, some are searching for love, and others are trying to find peace in a confusing world. Stories like Rito Was a High Number, Anna Cabana, and Jaxon Square offer glimpses into the hearts and minds of people trying to understand themselves and the world around them.Stories of Freedom, Love, and ChangeThe book is about more than road journeys. It presents a range of narrators and settings, from travelers and dreamers to people dealing with the pressures of home, work, relationships, and personal change. Whether it’s a young man avoiding the Vietnam War, an artist finding her voice, or someone reflecting on the life they have built, Andersen’s characters face choices that shape who they become.A Look Back at a Changing AmericaIn the Company of Strangers is about that time when you were free to wander, work, and live how you wanted. Through road stories, home-centered moments, workplace experiences, and passing connections, the collection shows how different each person's path can be and how deeply ordinary encounters can affect a life.About the AuthorFred Andersen is a historian and fiction writer known for his diverse works. His books include two noir-inspired Hollywood murder mysteries, Lily Torrence and Pamela Carr, which explore the dark world of film noir. He is also the author of the contemporary thriller Line in the Sand, about a Mexican drug gang facing off with a sixth-grade teacher, and The Dead Cartoonist, a comics mystery involving international romance and intrigue. His latest book, In the Company of Strangers: Drifters, Dreamers, and the Long Way Home, is a collection of stories about people navigating the road, home, work, memory, and the complex relationships that shape their lives. Andersen's stories have appeared in various publications, including Thriller, Close 2 the Bone, and Yellow Mama.About Uptown Writers Uptown Writers is all about helping authors share their stories. They guide writers through every step of the publishing process, from editing to promoting their books. Their mission is to help authors get their work out into the world with ease and confidence.Now Available on AmazonIn the Company of Strangers: Drifters, Dreamers, and the Long Way Home by Fred Andersen is now available for purchase on Amazon For Inquiries

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