Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Samuel Williams

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Samuel Williams, who died on May 29, 2023 following a motor vehicle incident involving members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on May 28, 2023 in the Bronx. After a thorough investigation, which included review of commissioned expert reports and footage from officers’ body worn cameras (BWC) and a nearby security camera, as well as interviews with involved witnesses and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI determined that a prosecutor would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the involved officers committed a crime, and therefore closes the matter by issuing this report.

At 5:45 p.m. on May 28, a group of NYPD officers assigned to the Manhattan North Community Response Team (CRT) was driving over the University Heights Bridge from the Bronx to Manhattan in four unmarked police cars. At the same time, a group of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) led by Mr. Williams was crossing the bridge in the opposite direction. Two of the unmarked police cars then turned into the opposite lanes in an attempt to slow traffic and stop the bikes. Mr. Williams drove around the first car on his bike before colliding with the second car. After the collision, Mr. Williams’ right leg was visibly broken but he was alert and speaking. Mr. Williams hopped on one leg toward the officers before falling on the hood of an officer’s car. Mr. Williams was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken leg. Mr. Williams died from complications from the surgery on May 29, 2023.

In order to convict an officer for causing a death with their police car while in pursuit of someone who violated the law, a prosecutor would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the involved officer committed a crime that requires the mental state of recklessness. Although the actions of the officers who turned their cars into oncoming traffic raise serious concerns and were inconsistent with their training, the evidence does not establish the speed of either the police cars or Mr. Williams’ dirt bike at the time of the collision, or whether Mr. Williams accelerated in order to go around the police car and evade capture. Therefore, the evidence is insufficient to establish the officers’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In this case, the law and the evidence do not establish that the officers were without fault. However, the law and the evidence do establish that a prosecutor cannot meet the high burden to convict the officers of a crime at trial, by proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. For these reasons, OSI will not seek criminal charges.