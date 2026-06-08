Freund v. Collins fairness hearing scheduled

On April 15, 2026, the VA Office of General Counsel published notice pertaining to the Freund v. Collins lawsuit (Freund). That notice addressed how the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims (Veterans Court) has certified the Freund lawsuit as a class action and appointed class counsel to represent the certified class’s interests. It also addressed how the Freund lawsuit’s parties have filed a proposed classwide settlement agreement (proposed class settlement), which the Veterans Court will review to ensure that it is fair, reasonable and adequate.

Part of the Veterans Court’s review will involve a hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at 625 Indiana Ave. NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20004. At the hearing, the Veterans Court will consider whether the proposed class settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate.

The parties expect the Veterans Court to livestream the hearing and to post audio and video recordings at the Veterans Court’s website. For more information in this regard, please see https://www.uscourts.cavc.gov/oral_arguments.php.

The Freund lawsuit pertains to VA benefits claimants whose timely substantive appeals have not been processed. For more information on the Freund lawsuit and the proposed class settlement, please see https://news.va.gov/146172/notice-proposed-settlement-substantive-appeals/.