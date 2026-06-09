National Archives brings Census 1926 on the road with a series of tour dates across Ireland

The Story of Us exhibition will travel to 10 Local Authority venues as well as the Ploughing Championships over the coming months

As part of the release of the 1926 Census, the National Archives will bring a specially curated exhibition, The Story of Us to 11 venues across Ireland over the coming months as part of its public engagement programme developed to accompany the launch of Census 1926.

Now the Story of Us exhibition will begin a tour to 10 Local Authority venues over the coming months including Meath, Donegal, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Kildare, Westmeath, Kerry and Tipperary. It will also be presented at the Ploughing Championships at Screggan, Co. Offaly.

Local Authorities were invited by the National Archives to host the exhibition which explores what life was like in the newly independent Ireland of 1926. Using contemporary documents and images, audio-visual displays and, above all, the census returns themselves, The Story of Us explores the 1926 census to present a picture of life in Ireland in 1926: from sport and entertainment to language, culture, religion, gender and the working lives of the inhabitants of the Irish Free State a century ago.

Speaking in advance of the tour, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD, said: