Retired Army Colonel embraces virtual care with VA Telehealth

Virtual care saves time and travel

Retired Army Col. Don Degidio wasn’t sure what to expect when he walked into his local VA community-based outpatient clinic for his first telehealth appointment. His annual physical would be conducted with his VA provider appearing on a screen rather than sitting across from him. An onsite technician would be present to aid and conduct any tests that might be needed.

After 30 years of receiving military health care, Degidio had his doubts. But the result surprised him: His virtual appointment delivered the same level of care he was used to receiving in person.

“Through virtual care, you can speak with all levels of care; the medical specialist, nurse and technician,” he said. “It really opens up everything as far as your care, regardless of where you physically are.”

Benefits of virtual care

Living in Bethany Beach, Del., Degidio faces a challenge common to many Veterans: His local VA clinic is 30 minutes away, and the closest VA Medical Center is two hours away. So virtual care has become an essential part of managing his health care.

Although he still travels to his local clinic when he needs assistance from an onsite technician, he regularly takes appointments through VA Video Connect, VA’s secure videoconferencing app, from the comfort of his own home. Degidio has used telehealth for specialties such as eye care, podiatry, dermatology, mental health and pharmacy services.

“It does save time. It does save travel,” Degidio said.

Using VA virtual care tools

After a long career as an Army paratrooper and combat engineer—during which later in his career he even oversaw the design and construction of VA Medical Centers and clinics—Degidio quickly adapted to using VA’s virtual care tools.

He regularly uses My HealtheVet, VA’s modern digital health service, to review appointments and refill prescriptions. He also relies on the Secure Messaging feature to communicate with his VA care team.

“It is a rarity that after 24 hours, I do not receive a reply. That is a very helpful tool,” he added.

If you are interested in learning more about what virtual care options are available to you, visit VA Telehealth Services website or talk to your VA care team.